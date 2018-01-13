THE COMMANDER AND CHEAT PART TWO

Yesterday’s piece was focused on the fact that Donald Trump did not become president. Instead, he found himself in an arranged marriage with America (not the actress) and is treating all of us like any one of his Henry VIII disposable wives.

Trump’s day is not unlike the average day of your typically underachieving, most probablyon the spectrum, preschooler.

He goes from one cheap thrill stimulation to another, one distraction to the next until it’s 6:30, which is way past his bedtime, when it is time filets, fries, foxes and friends. If he cleans his plate, he gets his 12th can of Diet Coke no doubt with a bendy straw, which is just how he like his women. Or in his case, girls.

And I’m sure those fries are his form of dick-tators.

And this is a man whose doctor has declared him healthy.

But you believe that, right?

Because that is the news that they gave to the media that he calls fake every single minute. And yet he has no problem filtering his bullshit through it.

This is your problem, America. In this post-modern #metoo era of ours, we continue to take his abuse, day after day, night after night, tweet after tweet and you do it because you think you have to.

The joke is, we have gone after these sexual predators because when it comes to Trump, we feel impotent because no matter what he says or does, he gets away with it. Over and over and over and over again.

So, we did the next best thing. We went back in time and started to pick off all the sexual abusers we could. It’s not Trump, but dang, it feels pretty good.

But it’s a pyrrhic victory, because that selfish pig in the White House still stands at his trough and gets to suck down his slop for another day.

Many of us who are married (I was and no longer am) live a life of quiet desperation, which is almost always self-made. We want MORE. We crave a greater sense of who we are. But we are so physically and mentally exhausted by having to tread water in the sinking swamp of our relationships.

And that is how me, you deal with our marriage to Trump

You know who we are dealing with. Some of you thought you had yourself one hell of a catch. He’s a rich TV star who can easily be the life of the grand old party. He’s slain the forces of New York real estate and he did it his way. He marries arm candy…until that wrinkle in time happens. Then it’s off to the next.

He’s a rebel. An anti-hero. Even better: an anti-politician who will shake up the establishment.

And then the honeymoon that should never have happened, ends.

And just like in your average Lifetime movie, you suddenly realize that you have married a Peterson, as in Scott and Drew. And despite the performance, he so doesn’t look like Rob Lowe.

Now if you think back, you remember how family and friends warned you about him. Everyone pulled you aside and said, wake up. He’s dangerous. Psycho even. He is going to kill you in your own bed.

But did you listen, America?

No. you did not.

You missed the entire rich boy goof. The Big Joke.

Trump never, ever wanted to be President. He just wanted to run for President so he could extend his brand so that he and Roger Ailes or Rupert Murdoch could create The Trump Network.

That way, when he lost, it would never feel like the kind of loss that he has personally been responsible for, for his entire “career.”

Trump’s entire way of doing business has been simple. He overspends. Goes into bankruptcy. Pays no one for their labor. Writes off millions in losses. And still makes a profit.

And when the game started to get Bernie Madoff out of control, when no American bank would give him a loan, that is when he turned to the Russian mob who have owned him for decades, which is why, for fuck’s sake, Lindsay Graham and Chuck Grasley tried to take down Christopher Steele—who exposed the whole Russian plot in the first place. Hide the evidence. Like a cheating man’s best friends.

Trump and the GOP, with their blood sport thirst for profit and power, are the ones who are colluding now, with each other.

You know it. I know it. Rachel Maddow has known it for a year.

And yet: you are still married to him.

Access Hollywood? Still here. Mexicans are drug addicts and rapists? Hey, honey, we should talk about having kids now. Shithole? Let’s go on a vacation with the Bobby and Laurie Bachner.

Trump has done the only thing he is capable of: lie, cheat, divert, deflect, accuse, deny.

Again: you are still married to the guy.

And we all know how this Lifetime movie of ours ends.

He will kill you and then he will go to jail IF the Democrats take back the house.

I love that Trump who earlier said (on tape) that he would 100% talk to Mueller.

And you, the wide-eyed idiot that you are, believed it.

Now that his dick is in a vice, he is saying he will not talk to Mueller because there was no collusion. How is that for a defense? “I didn’t kill her, so you should not try me.”

The lying, guilty son of a bitch will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.

And why?

BECAUSE HE IS GUILTY.

LEAVE HIM.

WALK OUT THE DOOR AND KEEP ON WALKING.

RUN.

GET OUT.

Or stop complaining, and do what most Republicans think you whiney broads should do during rape.