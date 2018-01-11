THE COMMANDER AND CHEAT

Huffington Post

01/11/17

Written By

David S. Simon

Trump did not become President.

He legally married America the way he has married every other one of his wives and he is treating it the exact same way.

During the honeymoon phase, he’s happy because he’s the light of mommy’s life. He’s the big boy star, who can eat candy, play boss and watch all the TV that he wants. No woman worth her weight in alimony would dare try to out Clinton his shadow which is expanding like a giant eclipse that he stupefyingly stared directly into. No, early on, that shadow is his Tinkerbelle which floats above his head like a pair of Walt Disney Blue Jays chirping and, well, tweeting the sound of his name.

In those days he no doubt , skipped, pranced and slid in his stocking feet on all the marble floors of the Tower. Weeeee!

But after the honeymoon period: trouble begins.

He is easily distracted by shiny things. And his real traits begin to surface.

For example, he does not play well with other children, especially his own, because he does NOT like to share, especially when they have to breastfeed.

I am willing to bet that after hours, he would open up Tiffany’s for his wife du jour as compensation for having to deal with his very bad behavior. And every night I’ll bet he propped up his fake Time Magazine cover and posed just like it in the kind of diamond-encrusted full-length mirror that would have made Liberace wet his pants.

Michael “Big Bad” Wolfe at the White House door only got it partially right. Trump is a child most of the time.

But he’s also a serial cheater, the kind of who loves to bed his friend's wives and cheat on us with the exact same way with the Russians.

No matter what he was told: ‘Donald, do not play with those men,” he did not listen. Besides when you are some 300 million dollars in debt that you strike a deal with the Russian mob and just like that you are officially the equivalent of Jessica Chastain in “Molly’s Game.” It’s just a matter of time before they threaten your, blackmail you and beat the fuck out of you.

To advance my cheating husband defense theory, every single time he tweets or opens that Big Mac stuffed yap of his, his defense sounds like every single guy who has ever had an affair and his doing and saying EVERYTHING HE CAN TO cover it up.

What? This is a witch hunt. You have no proof. It’s all in your head. There was no collusion. I love you, honey. I would never cheat on you. Can I have pancakes for dinner?

But the truth, for whatever that’s worth these days, Virginia Graham and Bed Bradley are long dead, Trump has cheated on one very hurt country but thank God, we are not going to let it go. We are going to do what every other cheated-on wife would do.

We are going to check his on whereabouts at any given time and then follow the money.

Then his defense will be: every single eyewitness is a liar. They hate me. Christopher Steele is jealous of me because of I have a ruby toilet seat. He made it all up.

Then he will get his friends to lie for him. I was with Chuck Grasley and Lindsay Graham the whole time. Just ask them! They are U.S. senators. They don’t lie! They are true Americans!

Then will come all the distractions. He will bring up Hillary Clinton again and again and again. He will open fake investigations just so he can (A) divert any attention from the real issue and (B) make it seem what other people have done is far worse than him, so why aren’t their wives attacking them?

The thing about matrimonial cheating is it is often the ultimate act of narcissism. It’s you not wanting to act your biological age, wanting desperately to return to the adulation of childhood.

Trump is the one true star of The Real Housewives of Washington, D.C. My joke has been he’s the first blonde to go down in the White House since Marilyn Monroe. Just like other aging starlets, past a certain age, he overnight suddenly looks like a Goldie Hawn in perpetual shock.

Trump is doing everything can to convince himself that he still looks young and potent. He thinks he’s more Kate Hudson than Goldie.

The pasty old man skin has become the same artificial color of Cheetohs (or in his case “Cheat-os”), his hair is a mall-based Cinnabon swirl, he lives for his TV shows, his snacks, his desserts and his weekend play dates. His favorite philosopher is Playdoh.

When he is directly challenged, he answers like a child. Oh yeah? Well, I’m like a stable genius and I have more toys, better toys than you.

Anyone who thinks that his marriage is adult-based is insane. Look, we’ve all screwed up relationships. We’ve all made stunning missteps. But the difference is that by a certain age, finally reaching the peak of Mt. Maturity, we suddenly get it.

We stop acting like a demanding child and start learning how to negotiate fairly and with empathy because you honor, respect and LOVE your mate, warts and all.

Like any other self-indulgent five-year-old, Trump is obsessed with winning.

As Michael Wolfe points out, rather than fixate on his inevitable electoral loss, he was already calculating what he had won. This is the pure psyche of the chronic bankrupter.

You know going in that you are way in over your head but there is no way you can fail and be found out for the talentless fuck that you are.

So you figure out ways to make money on the backs of other people’s investments. You sell your name. In this case, it’s Not So P.C. Barnum who admires despots and thugs. This is a man who used to watch Claude Van Dam movies and make Stuttering Eric fast-forward the tape, skipping past the story, to get to the bloodsport parts.

His children, especially the perennially sullen Barron, is proof positive of parental neglect. That child never ever smiles in public.

It’s like he’s been temporarily lassoed and hog-tied to his father (he’s not exactly sure which person in the room he is). He flaps his arms in discomfort like a wounded little bird who is dying to fly away. And how do you live up to the name Barron? Why not name him Tarzan, King of the Jungle Trump?

Barron is Trump’s doppelgänger; his inner child who is fraught with insecurities. There it is, folks, on full display.

Trump’s other kids are just as empty and voracious. I actually believe the elephant tail severing Don Jr. when he says that what he did with the Russians was not wrong because those children do not know the difference between right and wrong.

They are all home cloned and the only shot they have of having some kind of relationship with their Don Corleone Trump is to join the organization, Michael- style. Eric, of course, is Fredo. Ivanka is Connie. Their overall behavior is one big, out of control Sonny disposition.

To his rabid base, who all act as they’ve been bitten by a rabid dog, all of this does not matter.

They live in Deepfuck Fantasyland which is the worst track neighborhood of their mutual inescapable reality and that their only hope comes in the form of the fairy tale parables that get read to them on Sundays, the hope of winning the lottery or being rescued by a man who is every bit as charming as Professor Harold Hill.

But Trump is Professor Over-The-Hill and the ultimate lesson for Trump America will never be, children will be loved and adored because of how their parents see them.

No, this Professor Hill is the anti-Robert Preston.

He is out to seek and destroy. That is the only music that he knows.