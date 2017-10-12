The cops, the mob and sex

Beginning in 2013, I started investigating the massage parlors in Chicago. I was living in Bridgeport at the time, which is the former home base of the former Chicago mayoral family the Daleys. It is also home to many Chicago police officers. I would come to learn it is also home to the mob.

Bridgeport Alderman Patrick D. Thompson, whose admirers shouted his initials, “PDT,” when he won election in April 2015, is related to the Daley clan. It should be remembered that former Mayor Richard J. Daley was a member of the Hamburgers Club, a racist Chicago gang. Thompson and the Bridgeport police have no interest in shutting down the human trafficking in their ward, which goes unchecked, and which police are known to frequent.

One of the first things I noticed when I went into a massage parlor called Ruby’s in Bridgeport was the copious police stickers on the glass door of the building. I then noticed a policeman outside the door, who greeted the masseuses with a friendly gesture. I would notice police stickers, for the Chicago police, Cook County sheriffs and the Fraternal Order of Police among others, on the doors of the massage parlors. You can only surmise that the parlors were giving kickbacks to the police, who protect this racket.

Former President Jimmy Carter gave a TED talk in which he said the police in his native Atlanta could shut down all the prostitution in town but don’t. There is a relationship between many bad police officers and the mob. There is also a political connection that the mob has with many influential leaders. For instance, the Chicago Tribune has reported that the Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is very close with the mayor of Bridgeport, Illinois, who used mob money to build the Polekatz strip club. The mayor of Bridgeport, Steven Landek, cut sweetheart deals for contractors at Toyota Park, the stadium for the MLS’s Chicago Fire.

I think sex work should be legal because it would be better regulated. Right now, with the mob and corrupt law enforcement managing the sex workers, there is a lot of potential for abuse. Most of the women I met did not speak English very well and although they claimed they were being treated well, I had my doubts.