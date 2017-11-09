As, the debate rages on as to whether "guns" kill people or "people" kill people another mass shooting has taken place bringing the U.S. total to three in 2017. Having lived in New York City during 9/11 and being a keen observer of people and our world news, I can understand both sides of this issue.

The Second Amendment, which is part of the United States Constitution, states that it is the right of the people to bear arms. This was written at a time when we had a "Militia" not the world's strongest army like we do today. It was important for the "people" to have this right.

Fast forward to modern times, where can purchase the technology for firearms to be automatic and semi-automatic weapon firing systems. At what point does the "right to bear arms" take on a different meaning than the original intention of the law? We have an organized army that defends this country not a militia.

I can go along with the Second Amendment with respect to hand guns and the right for someone to defend themselves. And, it makes sense for hunters to be able to purchase rifles. But, at what point is enough enough? How many bullets need to be unleashed from a weapon? The killers committing these horrible acts of terror have more firepower than our law enforcement!

Thorough background checks along with restrictions as to who may purchase firearms, seems to make sense. Controlling the weapon systems available for public purchase also makes sense. Otherwise, the Second Amendment can stand with a slight modification. This is the cost of freedom. We are a free society and freedom helps the wheels of evolution move forward.

Let's unite on this issue and hopefully begin to reduce some of these automatic weapons that are out in the public domain. People kill people but there is no reason to be armed with a weapon as if you were at a carnival game shooting for a high score.