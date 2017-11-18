The Cost Of Things

I imagine that a God of Endings is a hard God; a God that many avoid if possible; a God of constraints and limits, of grieving and goodbyes.

This God comes with a bite and to feel it not an easeful thing. Nonetheless, the God of Endings is as vital to the sustained well-being of the living as are the lighter and brighter divinities of Beginnings and Burgeonings. When the God of Endings is welcomed, when he is nourished and incorporated into the fabric of things, then the living world is able to perpetuate.

Troubles come when this God is ignored, disdained, exiled. His bite graduates, over time, from a sustaining agent to a force, toxic and overwhelming, inimical to the well-being and the continuing of the living world.

We exclude the God of Endings at our peril. And we have done so. And so we are in peril.

********

Crack-crack-crack sound the vertebrae of the brown-and-white-coated rabbit, snapping one after the other in quick succession. Her vertebrae are snapping because, a few seconds before, I had placed a broomstick across the back of her neck to hold her in place, pinned to the ground. Then I had taken a hold of her two back legs and pulled upward, skyward. My aim: to break her back and her neck so that she is dead; so that I can then cook her and eat her.

I am participating in an “animal processing” class at a primitive skills gathering – “The Sharpening Stone” – in Oregon and the teacher has already demonstrated this broomstick technique, meant to kill as quickly and painlessly as possible, on one of the ten rabbits he had brought from his farm.

He’d broken the rabbit’s spine with one quick, smooth pull and then laid his hand on the body as the rabbit’s heartbeat and twitching gradually faded to dark.

Now I had done the same to my selected rabbit.

But – Damn! – not the same. This is my first time and, despite my best intentions, I had not done it right. I hadn’t done it well. I hadn’t done it skillfully. Now the rabbit is staring at me, with a broken back, hopefully stunned beyond pain (“Oh, please, please, all gods, let her not be in pain”).

I look quickly to the teacher, beseeching.

“Do it again, but grab her further back, right at her Achilles.”

I do it. More cracks, these further up her spine. That did it; an up-until-now dormant part me can somehow tell. Now she is dying. I lay her down to the ground, place my hand on her warm body; ta-dum, ta-dum, ta-dum, ta-dum…as her heartbeat fades. And then stops.

I love animals, non-human animals especially; easily, massively and without reservation. I also eat non-human animals. Up to this very moment of my life, I have had others do the killing for me. Until fairly recently, a couple years ago or so, I have done so with the vague knowledge that many of these beings were likely raised and killed with little or no thought to their welfare. For all of my life, I had done what most of us do when “the way things are” in our constructed culture pressed too painfully against the parts of myself that would have things be otherwise: I looked away; I placed my inklings and understandings of how my way of life impacts the living world on some remote shelf, out of mind’s eye.

I have, for many decades, refused to acknowledge the costs of things and, in so doing, have made the God of Endings to feel most unwelcome.

*********

I am a wolf or a bobcat or a hawk and I am on the hunt. Do I experience grief or express conscious gratitude when killing the rabbit? Perhaps. Perhaps not. I cannot or will not say. I will own that I understand that I must hunt the rabbit and, if I am able to catch and kill enough of them, then I am able to continue to live and to feed my young ones so that they may continue to live as well.

I have also heard stories telling of times when we became too many and ate too many rabbits so that there were not enough left to hunt. Then many of us died. The God of Endings is woven deeply into the fabric of my world. This is the way that it is and the way that it has always been.

********

We humans are different than the wolf and the bobcat and the hawk in this respect at least: Mysteriously, we have been bequeathed the capacity to imagine that we have the ability to exile – no, actually to eradicate – the God of Endings. Ultimately we cannot - we possess not such capacity - but we imagine that we can.

We have wielded our imagined capacity to the point that we equate the entirety of the living world to an on-demand vending machine whose sole mission is to benefit our own species. The limits and constraints orchestrated and imposed by a recognized, welcomed and nourished God of Endings have been blithely brushed aside as – labeled as quaintly archaic – in the name of endless vistas of growth and consumption: “Not enough rabbits, you say? Nonsense! We’ll simply make more rabbits, bigger rabbits, better rabbits. And then we will make some more.”

********

It is the year 2017. You and I everyone that we know just happen to have been born into a time when the human capacity to proceed as if Earth were a pool of limitless resource must soon come to an end. The very biosphere itself has simply run out of space with which to contain the consequences of our errored imaginings.

Our way of proceeding will come to end, it seems, not due to a last-minute critical-mass change of heart on our part, a sudden world-wide embrace of limits. No, it rather seems that, welcomed or not a long exiled God of Endings will finally and inevitably have his way. Climate change, species annihilation, over population, soil exhaustion; call it what you will. It won’t matter one way or the other to the God of Endings. His grief-laden, but tonic bite has been banished for too long now and so a narrative toxic and overwhelming to the living world must play itself out.

********

Certain things need other certain other things in order to function at a high level of well-being. Almost all living beings on Earth, for example, need a steady supply of oxygen. Plants need light. A combustion engine needs motor oil. And so forth.

In eighth-grade biology class we learned about the “Circle of Life”, but “Circle of Death” would likely have been more instructive. Minnow to fish to eagle. Decomposing leaves and trees to grass to deer to wolf. Forest to plywood to house. Hundred-of-millions-of-years-of-cooking-dead-plants-and-animals to oil to hundreds-of-millions-of-automobiles.

Life on this planet, every iota, is paid for with the death of other living beings. We may wish the currency of this place to be otherwise, but it is not otherwise and we have no say in the matter.

********

I am beginning to wonder if, in order for we humans to function in such a way that our well-being and the well-being of the living world remains intact, it is necessary that we maintain visceral and direct links to the consequences of our consumption; to see and hear and smell and feel that a being who wants to live every best as much as ourselves, is dying – is being killed - so that we might be sustained. The cost of “things” then becomes the cost of “beings” and the God of Endings is given a place at the table as is the weighty understanding that grief is intrinsic to life.

It has been six months since I took the life of that brown-and-white coated rabbit. His tanned hide sits on my mantle. Some of his body has been incorporated into my own, some cycled on to the rest of the living world.

I have not purposely killed another living mammal (I have killed some fish) since that day. I do not know how many times I have replayed the hearing of the crack-crack-crack of his spine, the seeing of her broken-backed eyes looking into mine, the feeling of his final heartbeats. It is not an easeful thing for me.

I still eat non-human animals. I intend to resume the practice of killing the mammals that I eat. In the meantime I have “dialed it back” to fishing. I caught a rainbow trout the other day and then killed him with a rap to the head with a metal rod. Hard, yes, but somehow less viscerally painful than killing a mammal.

I have noticed that my consumption of “humanely raised and killed” animals has gone from an I-will-do-my-best situation to a mandatory thing. I notice…it is challenging to put it into words...that both solemnity and gratitude weigh more heavily in my consumption; a bittersweet gravity that is (mostly) welcome.

********

Our species numbers 7.6 billion strong. That’s a lot of critters. In all great likelihood, there will be many fewer of us around before too long. Perhaps some of our kind will weather through the crest and crash of coming consequences. Perhaps some will even take heed of what has transpired, will seek to re-member themselves as responsible and obligated members of a living world. We shall see.

Perhaps, twenty or forty or sixty years down the road, one of those Homo sapiens will be you. Perhaps a much younger person will look at you with the brightened eyes of suddenly occurred idea, “Hey, we could really speed up the way we grow this crop, catch these fish, fell these trees.”

You might smile and nod in appreciation of her acumen. You might also remember this: Bearing alert, attentive, grief-laden witness to the life we take so that we might be sustained is a sinew that connects us to our capacity to welcome the God of Endings.