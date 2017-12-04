ENTERTAINMENT
12/04/2017

The Costumes At This Year's Tokyo Comic-Con Were Pretty Wild

So many Spider-Man costumes.
By Andy McDonald
Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters
A woman in a Deadpool costume taking the picture of other cos players at Tokyo Comic-Con, Dec. 1.

Not all comic conventions are as big as the International Comic-Con in San Diego, often considered the flagship of comic conventions, but they still attract fans wearing insanely well-crafted costumes.

The 2017 Tokyo Comic-Con wrapped up on Sunday, and now we get to look at all the amazing costumes attendees put together. There were a lot of fans dressed as Spider-Man walking around, a few Pennywises, and even someone dressed as a massive “Star Wars” AT-ST. But our favorite was definitely the Bob Ross Deadpool.

See those costumes below as well as some of the other very best from this year’s Tokyo Comic-Con.

