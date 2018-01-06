The Countdown begins for the 75th Golden Globe Awards

Awards season is upon us once again, with the annual 75th Golden Globes kicking off proceedings tomorrow evening. Hosted by Seth Meyers and staged in the opulent Beverly Hilton Hotel, the night promises to be a starry display of glitz, glamour and of course, big winners.

However, unlike previous years you can expect a lot of attendees to wear all black in tribute to the numerous victims of sexual harassment in Hollywood and to show united solidarity against the continual assault which goes on behind closed doors. The campaign, Time’s Up, which counts Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep as strong campaigners, has also created over 500 pins to be work on outfits for tomorrow’s show. 2017 was the year for speaking out against powerful men such as Harvey Weinstein and Keven Spacey, who both received a string of sexual assault allegations against them by actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale and Lea Seydoux, (84 shocking reports in Weinstein’s case). There is no denying that this years show will be slightly more subdued compared to previous years.

And on a high note, the Golden Globes will celebrate the best achievements from the past year across movies and television. Gary Oldman and Tom Hanks will battle it out for Best Actor in a Drama Motion picture, while Oprah Winfrey will receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award for her contribution to film and television. One of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, Call me be your Name could be this year’s big winner, while Big Little Lies, Dunkirk, The Post and All the Money in the World are fellow front runners. Shape of Water has also received such monstrous praise that it too could scoop the big award for Best Picture in a Motion Drama, but only time will tell. It has also been reported that both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston will be presenting awards tomorrow evening - no news on whether Brad Pitt will be attending too.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s big Golden Globes show, which will air at 5pm (PST) on NBC and see the full list of nominees at the link below:

https://www.goldenglobes.com/winners-nominees/2018/all