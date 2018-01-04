The Cover-Up Artist

I’m great at covering shit up. If there were an award for “Cover-Up Artist of the Year,” I would win.

I’ve been covering things up since I can remember.

I got my period for the first time at the ripe young age of ten. Yes, ten. I started way earlier than other girls in my elementary school class. And thus, the covenant of my artistic work as an artist of the coverup. My skin broke out, my breasts grew, and all those other lovely things that go with the start of womanhood. I didn’t want to be different, and I sure wasn’t ready to grow up yet. Why was this happening? So, I covered up my development. I learned the tricks of makeup through trial and error. Thinking back on some of my tries at covering up my acne make me smile now, but boy, were they difficult. Here I was an elementary school girl wearing makeup to hide my pimples with a bad concealer and even worse foundation.

What started out as a superficial skin-deep talent in the cover-up, soon became deeper. I covered up who I really was and what I really felt. Around the same time I “became a woman,” I also felt different inside. The things other kids were doing were of no interest to me. I didn’t like playing on the playground at recess and wasn’t into sleepovers and giggling with my friends. I wanted to be home reading a book or writing in my journal. Even as a kid I felt like the world was on my shoulders all the time or a cloud was over my head. Those feelings are difficult to process and understand as an adult, but when you’re ten years old and feel that way, you assume you’re a weirdo.

I don’t want it to sound like I was some outcast throughout my school career. Actually, it was quite the opposite. I pretty much was friends with anyone. I was a chameleon who adapted to whatever group I was with morphing my colors to adapt to my surroundings. Chameleons are the cover-up artists of nature, so seems fitting.

As I got older, I had moments of showing my true colors. In college, I stepped out of my mask for long intervals of time. But, looking back as a 45-year-old woman, I realize that few people have ever known ME. They’ve known the versions of me I’ve chosen to give them. But, I always hide some part of me with everyone I’ve met. My official Depression diagnosis came about 18 years ago and Borderline Personality Disorder a few years ago. I hid these parts of me to the masses. The stigmas attached to being a mentally ill person pull me back time and time again.

When I reached my 40’s, I thought my time as a cover-up artist was over. I felt this change inside me. It was a nudging to step fully into the woman I was and to help others step into their authentic self. I became a lot more vocal about mental illness, sexual assault, and all the other painful things that have held me back over the years. My skin had cleared up over the years. But, just when you think it’s safe….. My menopausal skin broke out in rosacea. Seriously?

I reverted to old patterns and habits, both externally and internally. I played it small and once again, hid behind makeup and masks. I bit my tongue all the time, politely nodding and agreeing. I kept my thoughts to myself and did all the things everyone else was doing, instead of the things that set me on fire. But, time caught up with me. One son graduated college and moved three thousand miles away and the other one is nearing his senior year in college. My dad is battling health issues, and my mom was just diagnosed with Alzheimer's. I think watching all this happen before my eyes and not being able to control one thing has made me sit up and take notice.

Time is fleeting. We only get one shot at this. The days that seem so long when you’re a new mom with a toddler and a newborn turn into years in the blink of an eye. Your mom, the strongest woman you’ve ever known, turns into a child you need to care for 24/7. The people that needed you for their existence move away and those that cared for you and were your support become the ones you know have to put in the shower and feed. What a wild time this life is.