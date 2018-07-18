Helena Bonham Carter has officially gotten the royal treatment.

On Wednesday, “The Crown” released yet another glimpse at its new cast, this time showing the “Ocean’s 8” actress as Princess Margaret. Bonham Carter is set to play Margaret for Seasons 3 and 4 of the Emmy-nominated Netflix drama.

In the image, released on the series’ official Twitter account, Bonham Carter can be seen looking contemplative as she gazes at a lit cigarette. The caption for the photo simply reads, “Hope,” which may be a reference to Margaret’s rocky marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Lord Snowdon.

Bonham Carter is taking the reins from actress Vanessa Kirby, who portrayed the eccentric royal in the first two seasons and landed an Emmy nomination as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Bonham Carter said when her casting was made official. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”

The show also released its first look at Ben Daniels as Armstrong-Jones. Daniels is taking over the role from Matthew Goode, who also received an Emmy nod for his work on the series.

The image shows the respected photographer with a camera in tow.

It’s unclear what the next two seasons of “The Crown” will focus in in regards to this fascinating couple, but here’s hoping we get to see the story behind Armstrong-Jones’s photo of Margaret in a bathtub, wearing a tiara.