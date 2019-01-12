COMEDY
01/12/2019 06:52 am ET

'The Daily Show' Turns Shutdown Into 'Black Mirror'-Style Choose-Your-Own-Adventure

Choose from contradicting statements made by Donald Trump in the "Bordersnatch" spoof.
headshot
By Lee Moran

The Daily Show” is here for folks who want to change the narrative on the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Trevor Noah’s team on Friday released its own spoof version of the “Black Mirror” movie “Bandersnatch,” the choose-your-own-adventure that was released on Netflix late December.

The parody, titled “Bordersnatch,” sadly isn’t interactive. But it’s still fun to imagine choosing between two contradicting statements ― both of which have been put forward by President Donald Trump himself in real life.

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Media The Daily Show Black Mirror
'The Daily Show' Turns Shutdown Into 'Black Mirror'-Style Choose-Your-Own-Adventure
CONVERSATIONS