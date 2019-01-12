“The Daily Show” is here for folks who want to change the narrative on the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Trevor Noah’s team on Friday released its own spoof version of the “Black Mirror” movie “Bandersnatch,” the choose-your-own-adventure that was released on Netflix late December.

The parody, titled “Bordersnatch,” sadly isn’t interactive. But it’s still fun to imagine choosing between two contradicting statements ― both of which have been put forward by President Donald Trump himself in real life.