‘The Daily Show’ co-creator hosting New Year’s Eve comedy special in Minneapolis

The show will stream live New Years Eve, 8:00 PM CT on Winstead’s Facebook page as a fundraiser for Lady Parts Justice, an organization that uses humor, comedy, and outrage to fight for reproductive rights for women.

Lizz Winstead, co-creator and head writer of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show”, is hosting three New Year’s weekend hows at Minneapolis’ Cedar Cultural Center.

“2017: The Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth” will be a comedic year in review of national headlines, wild politics, and the creeps who’ve run for Senate and directed Hollywood films in Los Angeles.

In addition to the live stream, if you are in Minneapolis, you can attend the show live! Winstead will have three shows New Year’s weekend: 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM on Saturday, December 30, and 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 31.

Winstead built her career as a political satirist, co-creator and head writer of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” co-founder of Air America Radio, and as host of the show “Unfiltered”, where she shared the mic every morning with Rachel Maddow, now host of the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. Her tours across the country have helped raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood and independent abortion providers, and to date, she’s raised over $7 million.

Currently, Winstead is the co- founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lady Parts Justice, a non-profit made up of comedians, writers, and technologists that “use humor and outrage to expost sexist, anti-choice local politicians in all 50 state legislatures”, and works to remove the stigma around abortion.