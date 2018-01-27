COMEDY
'The Daily Show' Issues Spoof Fox News Guide On How To Interview Donald Trump

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has your back when it comes to nailing that scoop interview with President Donald Trump.

On Friday, it issued a satirical step-by-step guide on Twitter about how to get the best out of a sit-down with POTUS ― as Fox News hosts regularly do.

The first step, according to “The Daily Show,” is to take a “softer approach.”

Step two is all about flattery:

Step three focuses on helping Trump out, if he can’t find the answer he needs:

Correspondent Desi Lydic tested out the steps to see if they worked:

And for those who needed further convincing, the show produced some stats to back up its claims:

CONVERSATIONS