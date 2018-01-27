“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has your back when it comes to nailing that scoop interview with President Donald Trump.

On Friday, it issued a satirical step-by-step guide on Twitter about how to get the best out of a sit-down with POTUS ― as Fox News hosts regularly do.

The first step, according to “The Daily Show,” is to take a “softer approach.”

Are you a journalist hoping to score an interview with President Trump? Learn from the pros! The Daily Show Presents: The Fox News Guide To Nailing A Trump Interview



Step 1 — Take A Softer Approach: Your job isn't to hold the president accountable, it's to hold his hand. pic.twitter.com/ms3OSApo3w — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 26, 2018

Step two is all about flattery:

Step 2 — Flattery Will Get You Everywhere: The president knows he's always right, but he needs to know that YOU know that. pic.twitter.com/c0L1II4oGb — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 26, 2018

Step three focuses on helping Trump out, if he can’t find the answer he needs:

Step 3 — Help Out! Just because you have all the questions doesn't mean he needs to have all the answers. pic.twitter.com/mnrOIIMjk5 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 26, 2018

Correspondent Desi Lydic tested out the steps to see if they worked:

Follow these steps and you, too, can nail your interview with President Trump. Watch The Daily Show's @DesiLydic employ Fox News's journalismic techniques: pic.twitter.com/E5Ucd8nzhB — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 26, 2018

And for those who needed further convincing, the show produced some stats to back up its claims: