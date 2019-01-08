'The Daily Show' Roasts TV Stations Over R. Kelly Coverage With Bill Cosby Clip

Streaming of R. Kelly’s songs has reportedly surged since Lifetime began airing its docuseries detailing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. suggested it may be because TV news stations keeping playing Kelly’s hit song “Ignition” immediately after reporting on the misconduct claims, all of which Kelly denies.

“That song is irresistible,” said Wood, who joked people were sitting “watching the news all angry” but then forgot about the serious nature of the allegations as soon as the tune came on.

“Stop playing his music and just tell us what he did,” Wood urged, before using footage of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby ― who is now serving prison time for a 2004 sexual assault ― to prove his point.