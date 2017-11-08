The damage you cause your business by not knowing the difference between efficient and effective

Have you ever been asked to count how many staples you can staple in 15 minutes? I have been many years ago by a very big name company that I worked for. Perhaps they had brought in an efficiency expert but the very action of asking their employees to quantify such a trivial task had a very demoralizing effect.

I, together with other people left the company because this was not the only thing we were asked to count. Definitely, this strategy is not effective. While they are trying to be efficient and even if they have a national big-name business, the company closed within a year.

When it comes to our own businesses, it’s very easy to get mixed up between what is effective and what is efficient. Think about how you spend your day and how you manage your time.

How are you trying to be efficient?

There are some good ways to do this such as batching, a topic in a different blog.

Most of us have far too many items on our to-do list and feel that we are short on time. And because of that, make sure that what you are doing with your precious time is effective and helping you to achieve your goals.

Need help with this? That’s exactly why the program Claiming Your Life by Claiming Your Time was created. A true bargain at $97. Check it out here.

Sending you tons of light and love.