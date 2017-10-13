Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Social media can be a great way to connect with people and stay in the loop on current events. Unfortunately, it can also be a tool used to spread bogus stories as a way of furthering an agenda rather than reporting the truth.

Yesterday, I noticed several people in my Twitter feed re-tweeting a story by “The Hill” with snide comments attached to it. The Twitter title for the article? “Ryan: Puerto Rico needs to "get back on its own two feet."

“Despicable,” said one person. “”What a piece of garbage!” said another. The tweet continued to circulate, even being re-tweeted by several well-known people with giant megaphones like Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who commented, ”Funny, you never said that about Houston.”

To be fair, Senator Murphy has a point, doesn’t he? Paul Ryan is clearly a heartless jerk who doesn’t care about the human suffering being endured in Puerto Rico.

I probably would think that…….if I hadn’t read past the Twitter headline.

From the article: “Yes, we need to make sure that Puerto Rico can begin to stand on its own two feet,” Ryan told reporters at his weekly news conference. “They’ve already had tough fiscal problems to begin with. ... We’ve got to do more to help Puerto Rico rebuild its own economy so that it can be self-sufficient.”

Hmmmmm. Seems as if Speaker Ryan is saying that the Federal government needs to do more to help Puerto Rico so that eventually, they will be able to stand on their own two feet. Doesn’t seem like he wants to abandon them in their time of need at all.

But let’s look at a little more from the article just to make sure.

“Ryan, however, argued that the immediate humanitarian crisis there did warrant having 17,000 federal personnel on the ground, including FEMA and military officials. ‘There’s a humanitarian crisis that has to be attended to. And this is an area where the federal government has a responsibility, and we’re acting on it,’ Ryan said.”

Oh ok, so I was right, and that Twitter headline was completely misleading nonsense.

Funny, I was able to read enough to figure that out but a sitting Senator wasn’t. Or he just didn’t care to because the Twitter headline fit the agenda he is pushing.

And that really is the danger in not reading past headlines. It is one thing when individual people with no platform do it. It is ignorant and foolish but it ultimately only distorts that one person’s views. But when an important person with a powerful voice does it, well, what you get is a whole lot of people worked up into a frenzy over something that isn’t even real.

No matter what you think of Paul Ryan, he did not deserve that disingenuous Twitter headline, and he deserved having people like Chris Murphy spread it around like it was true even less.

I have a lot of friends who work as reporters and I respect what they do, but many people already trust the news media less than ever before and stunts like this by “The Hill” just re-inforce why. They have to be better than this or it is only going to get worse.

And as for people like Senator Murphy? I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he merely read the headline and wasn’t purposely trying to misrepresent Speaker Ryan’s words.