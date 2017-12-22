The Danger Over Elimination Of Net Neutrality and Why It's So Crucial For Communities Of Color?

USA Today AP NET NEUTRALITY A USA DC

On Dec. 14, 2017, the FCC’s Republican majority approved-The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to gut the Net Neutrality protections. Pai, is a former Verizon lawyer for Verizon and a Trump appointee, surprisingly to many Americans, Pai and Trump literally ignored sweeping outrage against the plan from hundreds of millions of citizens, lawmakers, companies as well as public-interest groups.

What is Net Neutrality?

What is Net Neutrality- simply it is the internet’s guiding principle for community fair engagement: It preserves citizens rights to communicate freely online. Net Neutrality also means our internet enables and protects constitutional free speech guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

It also means that ISPs should provide us with open networks — and they should not block or discriminate against any applications or content that comes through their networks.

Just as your cell phone company may not decide who you call and what you say on that call, your ISP shouldn’t interfere with the content you post online.

Adolf Hitler Jewish Virtual Library During the first weeks of 1933, the Nazi regime deployed thugs to confiscate the radio, press, and newsreels

Historical Dangers of Interference with Net Neutrality?

If we are taking a lesson from history-then we could compare injunctions on Net Neutrality to WWII Nazis regime solutions-For example, when Adolf Hitler took power in 1933, the Nazis controlled less than three percent of Germany’s 4,700 papers. (picture, above)

The elimination of the German multi-party political system not only brought about the demise of hundreds of newspapers produced by outlawed political parties; it also allowed the state to seize the printing plants and equipment of the Communist and Social Democratic Parties, which were often turned over directly to the Nazi Party. In the following months, the Nazis established control or exerted influence over most german independent press organs.

During the first weeks of 1933, the Nazi regime deployed thugs to confiscate the radio, press, and newsreels to stoke fears of a pending but at the time manufactured “Communist uprising.” Nazi thugs broke into opposing political party offices, destroying printing presses and newspapers.

Getty Images #BlackLivesMatter reaches the 2nd year in Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Dangers of Interference with Net Neutrality from Racial and Social Justice Movements?

In these modern times- an open and free internet allows people of color to tell their own stories and organize for racial justice with also unseen execution. When activists are able to turn out thousands of people in the streets at a moment’s notice, it’s because ISP’s have not been allowed to block their messages or websites.

The importance of understanding, it is an established fact that mainstream media has long been misrepresented, ignored and harmed people of color. Now thanks to precedence of systemic racism, economic inequality and runaway media consolidation, people of color own just a handful of broadcast stations.

Where doe the narrative go from here?

This dynamic has only gotten worse: Earlier in 2017, Chairman Pai demolished most of the remaining media-ownership rules. Unfortunately The lack of diversity of ownership is a primary reason why the media have gotten away with criminalizing and dehumanizing communities of color.

Variety Ajit Pai net neutrality vote

The open internet allows people of color and other vulnerable communities to bypass traditional media gatekeepers. Without Net Neutrality, ISPs would be able to block speech and prevent dissident voices from speaking freely online. Without Net Neutrality, people of color would lose a vital platform.

Lastly for the record without Net Neutrality, millions of small businesses owned by people of color wouldn’t be able to compete against larger corporations online, which would deepen economic disparities. (glg)

Further Information regarding Net Neutrality?

https://www.theverge.com/2017/12/14/16777626/ajit-pai-net-neutrality-speech

__