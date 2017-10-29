The Dangers of Using Social Media Alone to Build a Business Online

My friend Alonzo Pichardo and I talked about the serious dangers of trying to build a business online through social media alone.
We also explained why it’s imperative to build a website and blog as a home base for your online business.
Click the play button and enjoy our chat.
Visit Alonzo’s blog here: Alonzo Pichardo Dot Com
