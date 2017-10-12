When I hear the term “sanity-check,” I envision my deceased grandfather. During my childhood, I oblivious to the dark path that he lead; upon this darkness was disease, drug abuse, and poor mental health.

My grandfather suffered. His entire existence was a tall glass of physical pain, a 40 ounce bottle of schizophrenia, and a picnic basket full of pain pills and heroine.

My grandfather is someone that most people would have called “insane.” He spoke to his own shadows, and often had full blown conversations with himself. His poor mental health was triggered by the abuse he endured as a child, the abuse he endured while in prison, and the abuse he endured after prison.

Death was probably the only pleasure my grandfather’s blind and deaf God ever granted him, and for this reason my grandfather was an “insane” man. His miserable life lead to his poor mental state; the adversaries he was forced to face made produced his mental disease.

Nonetheless, the term “sanity-check” is just snarky tech jargon with a very micro-aggressive undertone, just as the term “clean” when referring to someone being free of sexually transmitted diseases or infections. The implication suggests that if one does have a sexually transmitted disease or infection, they are unclean, or — more offensively — they are dirty. The same rules apply to the ableist, insensitive use of the term so often utilized by programmers.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it’s nothing more than a basic method that checks for errors and how rational a person’s claim was. Flaws, errors, and false information indicates that the source is insane; at least that’s what the name suggests.

My grandfather, however, was not an error. And even if his flaws made him insane, he was beat to a bloody pulp by the very men that were supposed to protect him. He had an open lawsuit going against the police that jumped him while he was in jail. Despite the highly visible wounds and bruises — which cannot have been self-inflicted — the judge took one good look at my “insane” grandfather and threw the case out instantly.

My poor, deceased grandfather was a mere man served nothing but misery on a corroded platter. His often ignored tears turned into madness — his madness became a sickness in the mind.

Moreover, depression is largely present in those in the technology field, The Atlantic reports. According to the World Health Organization, depression is the leading cause of disability and costs employers billions of dollars a year in lost revenue.

Computer programmers, mathematicians, and statisticians is ranked number 8 on the CDC's occupational suicide list.