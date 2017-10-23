The Data Scientist: A promising and increasingly demanded profession

In the world of IT, there are different directions. Someone is engaged in administration, someone - development or testing. Courses are being prepared for system administrators, programmers, and testers. This article will examine a special program - Data Scientist - specifically for developers, analysts and product managers.

Who is Data Scientist?

A lot of myths go around the profession of Data Scientist, and many do not really understand what it is. Someone thinks that a data scientist or data analysis specialist is something like a programmer (by the principle: you know how to program, so you know how to work with data), someone thinks this profession is similar to a database administrator, and who at all do not know what it is.

Looking ahead, you should immediately note that the data scientist is not a programmer, and certainly not the database administrator, although he must have programming skills.

A data scientist is a specialist who owns three skill of groups …

• Mathematics and statistics

• IT skills, including programming

• Understanding of business processes in one area or another

Data Scientist job is also known as the programmer-analyst, the analyst of Big Data, the manager on the analysis of systems, the architect of Big Data, the business analyst, and others.

Among the duties of a datascientistare the following …

• Collecting large amounts of data and bringing them into a convenient format

• Programming in Python, R, SAS

• Solving business problems using data processing methods

• Search for hidden links and regularities in the data

• Conducting statistical tests

The data scientist must understand the business needs of theorganization and own analytical tools: machine learning and text analytics.

How to become a data scientist?

Interested in dipping a toe into the growing world of data science?It's a growing field with Deloitte predicting a million more data scientists will be needed. Consider taking an online instructor-led data science course. Having a live instructor can be invaluable for students by providing someone to go to when they get stuck on those complex technical details. And research has shown that students who have an instructor are more likely to succeed in a course.

Students must have knowledge of at least one programming language at the initial level. Students must know mathematics at the senior school level: functions, derivatives, vector and matrix algebra, trigonometry.

If you do not have the necessary knowledge, a free preparatory course is specially provided for you, which will be opened right after your admission to the main course. In thepreparatory course, you will learn about cycles, data types, functions, teach you how to handle HTTP requests, different data formats, and much more.

How much does a data scientist earn?

In the US, the average salary of a data scientist is more than 138 thousand dollars a year. According to the consulting company McKinsey Global Institute, next year in the US (only in the US, not all over the world!) Will need an entire army of specialists on data - from 140 to 190 thousand.

If you compare with the profession of a simple programmer, then in the United States the average salary of a programmer is 65-80 thousand dollars a year. In any case, having received the specialty of data specialist, you can earn more than aprogrammer can.