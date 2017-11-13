The Definitions and Modifications of Curriculum in Hong Kong and How This Might Relate to Everyday Classroom Teaching

In Hong Kong, after a series of educational reforms, the meaning of curriculum has also been re-defined. Previously, the idea of curriculum has been deeply rooted to the level of subjects and students’ performances, mainly their performances that can be measured through formal and normally summative/high-stakes assessments. The following paragraphs will be a literature review on the different definitions of curriculum as presented in S.Y. Yeung's Critical Problems of Contemporary Society and Their Influence on the Curriculum (2012) and how they together form the latest educational trend that most schools here in Hong Kong have to follow. The influence(s) that the definitions and perceptions towards curriculum might bring to everyday teaching in local schools will also be analyzed accordingly.

As pointed out in Yeung’s work (2012), subject content in most cases has been taken as a product of what it’s known to be “accumulated wisdom”, and traditionally it’s believed that the acquisition of that is done through some planned academic disciplinary areas. In the context of primary school education, quite obviously, such will be the three core subjects, namely Chinese, English and Mathematics. These in fact are the main areas for which the compulsory Territory-wide System Assessment has been testing since 2004. It’s not hard thus to see why the school curricula in Hong Kong for a long time have been designed and developed around the core subjects (i.e. Curriculum as Subject). Just as stated in the same article on contemporary issues affecting Hong Kong’s curriculum (Yeung, 2012), this kind of curriculum design and its associated emphasis on subject content delivery have to a large extent affected not only how the general public view and interpret the local schools’ curriculum, but even the in-service teachers as well. From a classroom teaching perspective, this may explain why teachers have for quite a long time been working so hard to teach what has been clearly stated in the syllabus, and even drill the students repetitively to tackle questions that might typically appear in public examinations. This kind of examination and subject-content-oriented teaching style is not favourable to and in some cases, forbids the teaching of other equally important, but “out-of-syllabus” content.

As quoted by Yeung (2012) in her article, apart from building upon the subject content that the local schools provide, curriculum can also be “the process of experiencing the sense of meaning and direction that ensues from teacher and student dialogue” (Schubert 1986, p. 29). In short, that’s what we now refer to as experiential learning and teaching. In Hong Kong, that’s being enabled by the launch of The Other Learning Experiences (OLE) program, which is a major component under the New Secondary System (NSS). Actually, schools in Hong Kong, not only secondary schools, but also primary, have in recent years incorporated more and more school-based experiential learning programmes and activities, like school outings, workshops organized and taught by professionals and even subject fun days etc. into their own year plans. This in a sense helps achieve the purpose of “Curriculum as Experience” and it allows students to get new insights, which might not be so easily measured/assessed, and this can hardly be achieved by the “Curriculum as Subject” model alone.

As an in-service school teacher, on one hand I see the need of having a structured curriculum which states the key-learning areas of individual subjects, but I also see the need of certain degree of flexibility within the curriculum so that teachers can create more diverse learning opportunities for students. It might be difficult for me to launch any big changes on the curriculum to my current school since I am only a new and rather junior member, but what I can do is to see how I can create meaningful learning experiences, both in-class and out of the class for my students, so that what should be covered as stated in the syllabus will be taught, and in addition to that, I can provide something more for my students. I believe the idea of “Curriculum as Experience”, or “Learning by Doing” is a great way to enhance students’ understanding of certain concepts, and if planned carefully, it can enable students to apply what they have learnt in class---one example of that would be to really set up stores in class and mimic the setting of a supermarket when it comes to teaching the concept of asking for price for different daily items. So, apart from broadening students’ horizons, it can serve as a consolidation process as well. Students would in the process be able to get involved, experience and use the language in a meaningful setting, and that’s the main goal that I want to achieve when I plan my lessons.

References:

Schubert, W. H. (1986). Curriculum: Perspectives, paradigm and possibility. Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall.