The Demise of the Altruistic Noble

When I was 16 years old, I participated on a mission trip to Venezuela. Our group of fifteen or so white, middle-class churchgoers from the American South headed to the Wayuu Peninsula of northwestern Venezuela to bring the goodness of our hearts to the poverty-stricken, indigenous folks that accepted us open-armed into their community. When we returned from a week of “roughing it” in our efforts to bring help and hope to the destitute and despondent, I felt genuinely good at having offered my assistance and service to those who were obviously in a worse situation than myself.

That was the narrative I believed for a number of years, until my philanthropic impulse led me back to that indigenous community where I spent a few months mostly observing the mistaken and misguided idea of my supposedly indispensable patronage to the poor. I discovered, somewhat painfully, that those light-skinned mission groups were not the catalyst for change and progress that I had once believed. Rather, the Wayuu people seemed to be perfectly capable of fashioning a decent life and livelihood for themselves without the guidance and assistance of us do-gooders.

That painful recognition of my inessentiality stuck with me for a number of years and perhaps ultimately led me into a “career” as an international development worker. For over a decade, I worked hard in a number of marginalized Central American communities trying hard to find efficient, effectual, and professionally proven ways to help people overcome their poverty. Alas, after a decade of work, I once again found myself face to face with the reality that most people do well enough by themselves, without the interference of outsiders, no matter how many indicators of change we fill out on our reports.

My desire to do good and to contribute to the wellbeing of others was tainted by the premise that others, especially those who looked different (and darker) than myself, needed my help, my supervision, and my guidance. Wanting to help others whose realities I did not share in nor could completely understand was founded on the supposition that I had something special to offer. It stemmed from a sense of superiority whose historical origins had embedded themselves deeply inside my psyche.

The Myth of the Godly White Man

I´m white, and with that comes the historical legacy of the farce of our racial superiority. From the arrival of some of the first colonialist plunderers (let´s not fool ourselves into using the word “settler”), we believed that the righteousness of our whiteness was to make us a “city on a hill” to teach the rest of the world how to live correctly and righteously.

During the genocidal extermination of the indigenous peoples of the western part of the North American continent, our government hired agents who firmly believed that their mission in life was to “elevate and enlighten” those whose livelihoods differed from their own. Nathan Meeker, the zealous and fanatical agent assigned to “civilize” the Ute Indian tribe in the late 1800´s, “was determined to bring them out of savagery through the pastoral stage to the barbaric, and finally to the enlightened, scientific, and religious stage.” In other words, to make them like the white man.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:The_Landing_of_Roger_Williams.jpg

Not too far from where I grew up in rural Kentucky, a massive obelisk raises from the rolling hills of corn and soybean fields to commemorate the birthplace of Jefferson Davis, the first and only president of the Confederacy during the Civil War. Davis expressed clearly this ideal of the white man´s privileged place in the world when he said:

I say that the lower race of human beings that constitute the substratum of what is termed the slave population of the South, elevates every white man in our community … It is the presence of a lower caste, those lower by their mental and physical organization, controlled by the higher intellect of the white man, that gives this superiority to the white laborer.

The Lost Privilege of Patronage

Besides the obvious fact that all of these efforts to exercise our benevolence have led to the worst of atrocities and were often simplistic justifications for outright theft and plunder, the fact of the matter remains that an essential aspect of historical white identity rests on our alleged vocation to uplift others through our altruism and generosity. We have found meaning and purpose through exercising a patronage that leads us to believe that others depend on our goodwill and guidance.

It´s an encumbrance really, once you realize the fallacy of the whole charade. The hitch, however, is that many people don´t want to let go of the pretense of their own presumed indispensability. Having others depend on your altruistic spirit is an ego-trip, for sure, and comes with privilege and power.

Donald Trump, speaking on racial tensions in Baltimore in 2016, stated, “A lot of people feel it’s a hopeless situation. A lot of people in the inner cities they feel that way. And you have to start by giving them hope and giving them spirit and that has not taken place…We have to create incentives for people to love what they are doing, and to make money. And to create, you know, to really create a better life for themselves.”

Trump and people like him want to assume the protagonist role in helping the disenfranchised black population “create a better life for themselves” because that would allow them the power to determine the parameters of what a good life entails and how it is to be attained. By consolidating this power, the benevolent and altruistic white man also assumes the authority to condemn and reject other paths forged by the oppressed themselves.

A recent article on the website Black Excellence looks at how the term “social justice warrior”, or SJW, has been “used as a pejorative for those of us who support civil rights, women’s rights, multiculturalism, and identity politics.” When the marginalized and oppressed fashion their own forms of resistance, construct their own platforms for the defense of their rights, and produce their own paths towards a better life for themselves and their communities, the white man loses the power and privilege that comes with having others depend on his benevolence. He also loses the monopoly on determining how society, politics, and the economy are to be structured, almost always for his own gain.

The discordant and sometimes violent reactions to the “Black Lives Matter” movement, to the Native American protests at Standing Rock, and to the increasingly vocal and outspoken cries for justice arising from the oppressed themselves, arises from feelings of alarm and distress to traditional white identity. The demise of the privilege of altruism and the breakdown of social relationships wherein one group depends on the benevolence of another causes anxiety and fear to the white person whose identity is founded on these colonialist social relationships.