The Diary Of Ochibi #30 The Angry Mushrooms

The Diary of Ochibi is a collection of serialized comic strips running in weekly magazine in Japan. The strips are set in Mametsubu-cho, a fictitious small town based loosely on the historic city of Kamakura. It follows the protagonist Ochibi and his friends as they explore the seasonal shifts in every day in life.
