The Diary Of Ochibi #38 Year-end and New Year Days in Japan

The Diary of Ochibi is a collection of serialized comic strips running in weekly magazine in Japan. The strips are set in Mametsubu-cho, a fictitious small town based loosely on the historic city of Kamakura. It follows the protagonist Ochibi and his friends as they explore the seasonal shifts in every day in life.

*In Japan, the end of the year is when many families conduct a thorough top-to-bottom housecleaning, which enables them to welcome the New Year with a clean and tidy home.

*In Japan, as the end of the year draws near, just about everyone is busy writing nengajo, or New Year’s postcards, which are similar to the Christmas cards and other season’s greetings cards sent near the end of the year in many western countries. The New Year’s postcards, which are sent to family, friends, and acquaintances, are delivered after the start of the new year. The cards commonly feature a customary New Year’s greeting, and often include some reference to the corresponding animal from the twelve-year Chinese zodiac cycle. The Year 2008, for which Ochibi is preparing his New Year’s postcards in this episode, is the Year of the Rat. As an expression of the displeasure he feels towards the rodents who have taken up residence in his home, Ochibi has declared 2008 the “Year of the Ochibi”.

*Japanese New Year holidays are often celebrated by spending time with family and paying visits to a shrine or temple. The start of the new year is also the time to partake in a variety of traditional and tasty New Year’s dishes, in which rice cakes frequently play a central role. As such, by the time the holidays come to an end, it is not uncommon for some Japanese people to discover that they have put on a few extra pounds.