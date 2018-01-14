The Diary Of Ochibi #39 Plum Trees

The Diary of Ochibi is a collection of serialized comic strips running in weekly magazine in Japan. The strips are set in Mametsubu-cho, a fictitious small town based loosely on the historic city of Kamakura. It follows the protagonist Ochibi and his friends as they explore the seasonal shifts in every day in life.

IN CASE YOU WERE WONDERING…

Tanzaku are small strips of paper on which are written a poem or personal wish. In this episode, Pankui has decided to use tanzaku to lay claim to the fruit of the plum trees to satisfy his insatiable desire to enjoy delicious food and drink.