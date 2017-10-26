The Digital Age is Becoming a Threat to Your Eyesight: 6 Ways to Deal With It

I’m a 90s baby and I can assure you that we didn’t have as many gadgets as we have today. Even the internet was nothing to write home about. Nifty gadgets were things that we only thought were possible in the popular cartoon, The Jetsons.

As years passed by, technology made what we never dreamed would come to pass. Now everybody has a computer, tablet and a smartphone. Now we’re hooked. Nobody leaves home without hoping on social media or checking their emails. Our gadgets not only helped make our lives easier, they became our closest companion.

Statistics are stating how our attachment to our gadgets could be damaging our eyesight. According to Vision Council technology is a significant part of our daily lives and 90 percent of it is spent at a screen for at least two hours a day.

Optometrists receive complaints from patients that their eyes are often tired, dry or sore and it was all caused by looking at a screen for long periods of time. The complaints of such a nature are so many that optometrists term this new type of eye condition “digital eye strain” or “computer vision syndrome”.

Blue Light’s the Culprit

It was discovered that the major cause of this problem is the blue light emitted from the screen. What makes the blue light harmful is that it penetrates straight into the retina and gradually damages it.

We don’t only get the blue light from our screens. The HEV blue light is part of the visible color spectrums and it’s also what gives the sky its blue color. However, the blue light we get from the outside is not as damaging as the one from our screens. In fact, it helps to keep you awake and regulates your circadian rhythm.

Doron Kalinko, the co-founder of SmartBuyGlasses says that, “Our eye can block sunlight pretty well as part of our evolution. Actually, less than one percent of UV radiation from the sun reaches the retina even if you aren’t wearing sunglasses. But, virtual blue light from screens passes through the cornea and lens and reaches directly the retina. This virtual light is not only damaging your sight but also altering your circadian rhythm altering your sleep cycle.” No wonder social media tend to keep us awake for hours.

Sadly, children are the worst hit. Artificial blue light from screens affect kids more as their eyes are not fully developed to handle it.

We can’t do without our computers, tablets and smartphones. Technological advancement and the need for social interaction are creating more reasons for us to keep staring at our screens. But each time we look at our computers, tablets and smartphones, our eyesight is affected.

Since it is nearly impossible for us to give up our gadgets, here are some ways you can protect your eyes from the effect of blue light.

1. Get your eyes checked

The best way to protect your eyes is to know the status of your eyesight right now. This will give you a head start on what measures to take and if you will need some special attention for your eyes.

Even with all the safety measures in place, you still need to go for regular eye tests. It is advisable to have your eyes checked at least once a year.

2. Drink plenty of water

Although there are so many other reasons why your eyes may be dry, dryness in the eyes is a common symptom of digital eye strain. The eyes need the water to keep them healthy and lubricated.

One of the best ways to curb the dryness is to take plenty of water. The recommended amount of water varies depending on your gender but you should drink about 11-15 cups of water. Make sure that you drink plenty of water.

3. Take a break

Some of us can stare at a screen for several hours straight without taking a break. What this means is that you allow the blue light to enter into your eyes for those number of hours at a stretch.

To protect your eyes, take a 15 minute break from looking at your screen. Look up from your phone every once in a while. Take the time off from staring at your screen to look around, take a walk or close the screen. Taking these measures will help cut the continuous flow of blue light and give your eyes a little break.

4. Clean your screen

How clean is your screen? Our screens are usually covered with our fingerprints, marks and dust particles. Some of these things can help intensify the blue light entering your eyes. The biggest menace is the dust that sticks to your screen. Dust particles reflect the light and that will affect your eyes.

Cleaning the screen regularly helps to clear your screen of anything that will reflect the blue light and cause more harm to your eyes. Make sure you make it a habit to always take time off to clean your screen. This little act can make a difference.

5. Adjust your lighting

The intensity of the light coming from your computer, tablet or smartphone can be very harsh especially when the brightness is set on high. If that’s how the screens of your gadgets are then it’s time to tune down the brightness of your screen.

There are several apps that can help reduce the brightness of your devices. Computer applications like f.lux can also be used to reduce brightness and hence the increased risk of the blue light.

Some devices come with night mode. If you’re the type who likes reading e-Books at night, it’s best you turn on night mode. When the light emitted from the screen is the only source of light at night, the brightness can be really harmful to your eyes. Night mode helps to drastically minimize the light from the screen.

6. Get a computer lens

If you’re the type who never liked wearing glasses, you’d probably change your mind with the computer lens. Computer lenses are made of special materials that help to block blue light entering the retina. The blue-light blocking polymer helps to absorb the blue light so that you can safely use the computer without worry about your eyes being harmed by the blue light.