There may be no movie more infamously terrible than “The Room,” and now there’s a teaser trailer for a movie about the making of that movie.

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name, “The Disaster Artist” stars James Franco ― who also directed and produced the film ― as Tommy Wiseau, the brains behind the 2003 cult-classic failure “The Room.” Depicting the troubled development and production of what is often ranked among the worst movies of all time, “The Disaster Artist” received a standing ovation at its South by Southwest premiere earlier this year, becoming an instant Oscar contender. We also now know that Franco, who always does the most, maintained Wiseau’s odd accent while directing “Disaster.”