The Disembodied Spiritual Bypass

Your body is not just a "meat suit"

Your body is sacred. It is the gorgeous temple, the sacred vessel, your SOUL choose to express through. It is not just a "meat suit".

We are spiritual beings having a human experience.

HERE. ON. EARTH.

IN. A. BODY.

NOW.

The "my body is only a meat suit" line of thinking keeps us from truly loving the beautiful home of our soul.

It keeps us disembodied and living in the clouds. Trying to transcend and ascend to something "out there".

It creates lack of harmony between body/mind/spirit.

It rejects our humanity + keeps us in separation from the embodied fullness of who we truly are.

On the other end of the spectrum...

The "I am ONLY my body" line of thinking leaves out our spirit.

It keeps us focused on external appearance and a specific prescribed way that our bodies "should" look or feel or be.

It is empty, dead, and devoid of soul.

The Dance of Embodiment

Our humanity lives inside our divinity and is here for a reason.

Embody your divinity. AND Embrace your humanity. Stop trying to spiritually bypass it. AND Stop trying to dismiss your spiritual essence.

You are both. Human and divine.

Flawed perfection.

A beautiful fucking mess.

A living paradox of swirling possibilities.

Allow it all. Integrate it all. LOVE it all.

Anchoring in and embodying spiritual energies through your heart, grounding them into being, will set your soul on fire.

So my love, I invite you to connect within, to the love song of your beautiful soul. Listen, hear, and remember.

What is it that your soul desires to powerfully and truthfully express through your beautiful body temple?

And as always...

Show up courageously. Be authentic. Speak your soul's truth. Unapologetically. And with love.

