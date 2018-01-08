Beyond sports, coaching is an ongoing professional relationship that helps people produce extraordinary results in their lives, careers, businesses or organizations. Through this process, clients can deepen their ability to absorb information, improve their performance, and enhance their quality of life. By listening, asking the right questions and contributing insightful observations during coaching sessions, a life coach (like a Certified Dream Coach ®, for example) creates clarity and helps move their client into effective action.

The value of coaching lies in its ability to accelerate progress by providing focus and awareness. It concentrates on where you are now and what you are willing to do to get where you want to be in the future, recognizing that results are a matter of your intentions, choices and actions. Anyone can see amazing results when they accept help and are supported by the efforts of a Certified Dream Coach ® and the application of the Dream Coach ® process.

Why a Dream Coach ® is Important

In this day and age when we have become so reactive in response to the daily needs of life, coaching is the opportunity to break free from the obstacles around us. In a coaching relationship, the client is in the power and control position, allowing them to choose to proactively direct their life in the direction they want to go—it’s not a situation where you’re being given a list of tasks and you do them. This is about the client’s ability to manage life on their own every day. In any area, career, relationship, health, community, when you are being coached you are asked two very important questions: First, what do you want? Second, what are you willing to do about it? These questions are potent and confronting, but the whole idea behind coaching is that you are hiring someone to supportively hold you accountable for getting what you want.

This isn’t automatically an easy task, however. Some find it to be quite a difficult adjustment. Coaches will often report hearing, “I want to be paid well for doing work that I love,” or “I want more quality time with my family and friends.” There is even the, “I want to be healthy and fit, without having to go to the gym” line. Sometimes, the answer to the first question is as vague as, “I want meaning and purpose in my life.” Coaches even hear, “My dream is to have a dream.”

So mired in reality, so busy living by our clocks and calendars, we often forget what matters to us or have little time to even think about it. That’s where a Certified Dream Coach ® comes in. Dream coaches help their clients to get in touch with their purpose and passion, dreams and hopes, and to overcome their fears and doubts. Most importantly, they support their clients in taking the necessary steps, week by week, day by day that lead to getting what they want.

One aspect of coaching that isn’t always apparent is that dream coaches often use a coach themselves. After all, coaches are human too. Through being able to challenge one another’s assumptions, coaches help each other continue to dream big and make sure they do the important things they say they will do. It is a partnership based on intention, agreement and integrity.

The bottom line is we can’t do it alone. Some of us think we can, but humanity was not designed to work alone. There is power in numbers! With a Dream University ® Certified Dream Coach ®, we can be challenged, stretched and empowered to dream bigger dreams, have insights, and uncover and hopefully remove limitations. This kind of experience allows us to increase our chances at being successful, leading to greater change in our communities and in the lives of those around us.

The Dream Coach ® Philosophy of Coaching

Dream coaches worldwide all participate in a coordinated specific process that has been proven to work for all kinds of people around the world. Essentially, a Certified Dream Coach ® assists others in getting what they want personally and professionally. This process helps people find their life’s purpose, ignite their passion, clarify their dreams, remove all obstacles (including not having enough time or money), take action and produce fast results.

There are a few main responsibilities that come along with meeting with a coach. First, as described above, the coach and the client will discover, clarify, and align with what the client wants to achieve. Next, they will encourage a process of self-discovery that leads the client to the door through which they will walk to achieve the goals identified in step one. Then, they will hold the client responsible and accountable for making changes or doing what they agreed to do. Coaches will not be shy; they are not there to stay silent or tell the client what they want to hear. They speak the truth. Lastly, an essential step to continued success, they will relate, reflect and help produce results in the future.

Step-by-Step

The following process is a basic outline of what a coach can do for a client throughout the relationship.

Step #1 – Set An Intention – Understand the power and importance of intention and set an intention for the program, such as find a new job or career, or to get a promotion.

Step #2 – Maintain Integrity – Learn how to live with integrity by removing incomplete actions and keeping agreements with oneself and others. It is essential that you remove or clear up anything from your past that might be in the way of you having what you want.

Step #3 – Live On Purpose – Understand the meaning and importance of purpose in order to live more aligned with one’s purpose. Dreams without purpose, even a job without aligning to a purpose, can be unfulfilling. This step aims to avoid this.

Step #4 – Access Your Dreamer – Create a dynamic relationship with the Dreamer inside, and a dream one is passionate about. No matter how realistic one may be, there is a part of them that knows what will make them happy and what they want.

Step #5 – Learn From Your Doubter – Create a powerful and dynamic relationship with the Doubter inside, and to learn from the lessons this part offers. Left unattended, this is the part of us that often sabotages our dreams. This does not need to happen.

Step #6 – Believe In Your Dreams – Create a belief as a solid foundation for making the chosen dreams come true. If one does not believe in themselves or their dream, no one else will either. This is a life-changing step.

Step #7 – Personal Practices – Learn to use all of life’s lessons as powerful tools, and to create daily practices to deepen learning. In this work, we look at what happened and what was learned, then design practices for strengthening the Achilles heel.

Step #8 – Take Serious Steps Forward – Plan the essential action steps to insure that the identified dreams come true. In the end, it all comes down to taking action and the practical steps for making our dreams real.

Step #9 – Building Your Dream Team – Be able to ask for help, which only makes dreams more easily attainable. There are resources that one knows or does not know, who can open doors and make life easier. Learn essential skills for asking and getting help.

Step #10 – Live As A Dreamer – The objective is simple, to create a dream come true life. Once one is clear about their purpose, dreams and resources, they can look at all areas of their life and decide what they want. This process works on any dream.