The Duty of the Fortunate: How Three-Dollar Secondhand Slacks Remind Me to Shut Up and Make It Work

A couple of weeks ago, I had the opportunity to argue a case in the California Court of Appeal as a law student working with the Stanford Environmental Law Clinic. The argument was tough; the judges grilled me pretty mercilessly. I came away feeling beaten down and doubtful of my abilities.

But, sitting at a coffee shop in San Jose after the argument, I looked down at my lap and saw the mismatched blue-stitched repairs made to the inseams of my pants. And in that moment, my slacks reminded me of how far I’ve come.

Because their story is my story.

I bought that pair of charcoal-grey polyester-blend slacks from a Goodwill store in Columbia, Missouri at the beginning of my Freshman year of college at the University of Missouri. In my first weeks on campus, on the quest for belonging familiar to most college freshmen, I joined student government. One of the first issues that came before my committee was whether the organization ought to require formal attire for its bi-weekly meetings. I was staunchly opposed to such a requirement – both for the abstract, compassionate reason that I feared it would discourage participation from students who didn’t have the resources to buy dress clothes and for the very concrete, personal reason that I knew I was one of those students.

Most of the people on the committee had never considered that a mandatory dress code could discourage participation. So after minimal lobbying, the committee voted down the dress code resolution in favor of a more inclusive proposal encouraging members to “wear their best.”

If you had asked me, I never would have admitted that my advocacy was fueled even partially by self-interest. Because my family had no money, I was on my own financially when I got to college. But, like many financially vulnerable young students learning to navigate higher education, I was mortified at the prospect of anyone learning my family was penniless.

So even after defeating the mandatory dress code, I knew I had to turn the forty dollars per week I made from my work-study job into dress clothes that could hide my family’s poverty.

Enter Goodwill. Before the next student government meeting, I rounded up my roommate and made my way to my ethically dubious secondhand store of choice. The options were limited, but I quickly found a perfectly serviceable periwinkle button-down and those charcoal-grey slacks. The shirt didn’t fit particularly well and was a little spendy – six whole dollars! – but the slacks were comfortable and fit as well as I could have hoped.

Most importantly, by the time the next student government meeting rolled around I felt like I blended in perfectly with the well-dressed crowd. In retrospect, the hilariously short sleeves that I had to roll up to pretend they fit me might have stood out to anyone with a discerning eye, but that didn’t bother me at the time.

In the years since that September afternoon in Goodwill, those charcoal-grey slacks have been through a lot with me. They got me through the job interview for my first job as an RA in a residence hall on campus. They provided appropriate attire for my time interning at the Missouri state legislature. They helped me disguise myself as a respectable student during my interviews as a finalist for the Rhodes and Fulbright scholarships. They walked across the stage at graduation. I even wore them to file a bill with the clerk of the United States Senate on behalf a senator I had the opportunity to intern with after graduation.

And that three-dollar investment has kept on gleaning returns as I’ve marched through the past two years at Stanford Law School. Those Goodwill slacks got me through an oral argument in federal district court, and through job interviews with law firms, non-profits, and even a handful of federal judges. And, as of September, they got me through the tough argument at the court of appeal – by all accounts an honor far beyond my paygrade as a law student – that was the impetus for this reflection.

So, a couple of weeks ago, when I looked down at the mismatched blue-stitched inseam repairs (which I finally had to make after seven years of wear), I saw more than a worn pair of slacks. I saw my incredible luck. I saw the unreal opportunities I’ve been granted through some hard work and tremendous good fortune. And I saw the responsibility I have to myself and my community not to let one tough day throw me into a paralyzing bout of self-doubt.

I couldn’t tell you the brand. And, frankly, they don’t even look particularly good on me – “fit” is measured differently in secondhand clothes. But those three-dollar Goodwill slacks have been with me through it all. They have empowered me to reach for the stars in ways I could never have imagined when I handed the cashier the lion’s share of my sparse cash supply for the week.

My theory is that most anyone who is lucky enough to experience upward social mobility – and let’s face it, the primary determinative factor in that outcome in 2017 is luck – has certain places, experiences, and things that remind them of where they came from. My three-dollar slacks do that for me. They embody my personal story of the American Dream, such that it is, reminding me when I wear them of my duty to spread the wealth. And no matter how many suits I buy in my life, they will for that reason always be the most important garment I will ever own.

I only hope that one day more among us can be so lucky.