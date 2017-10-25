The Easiest Ways To Sabotage Your Selling Efforts

Selling a home — even in a market as competitive as today’s — is a complicated process. There are a number of moving parts that must be working in unison by the time a deal is made for each party to like the end result. The selling point must be agreed upon, financing must be locked up, inspections must be passed, and a number of other obstacles stand in the way of a deal from transpiring.

That said, it only makes sense that a seller would want to do everything in their power to facilitate a timely and profitable transaction, and sometimes that means staying out of their own way. If for nothing else, far too many sellers are the cause of their own failure. For one reason or another, some sellers are inclined to sabotage their own everts, and they don’t even realize the folly in their mistakes.

To be clear, nobody is immune to making mistakes. No investor, as far as I am aware, has a spotless track record. But as I am sure you have heard before, it’s those that can learn from their mistakes that stand to make the most progress. Fortunately, we no longer need to learn from our own mistakes. Learning from the mistakes of others can be an invaluable practice. So if you are looking to sell sometime in the near future, be sure to take notes from those that have come before you. Learn from other people’s mistakes, and you will be less likely to make them yourself.

Let’s take a look at some of the most common mistakes homeowners make when it comes time to sell their property.

1. Poor Staging

Studies have shown that a properly staged home can sell for more money and in a shorter period of time. According to realtor.com, on average, a properly staged home can sell 88% faster and for 20% more than a home that received no such attention. It is, therefore, safe to assume the opposite is true for homes that neglect proper staging etiquette. It stands to reason that poor staging efforts can hurt the sale of a home just as much as good staging efforts can help.

It’s worth noting, however, that it’s not enough to simply stage a home; it has to be done right. If the last thing you want to do is sabotage your selling efforts, be sure to mind due diligence and stage your property accordingly. Don’t be afraid to spend a little extra money to hire a professional stager; their expertise is well worth the investment, especially when you consider their return on investment.

If you want to give yourself the best odds of selling a home, do not skimp on staging. Poor effort will coincide with poor results, which can actually hurt your bottom line. Instead, pony up the extra cash it will cost to hire a professional. You may find that the few thousand dollars it costs to hire them upfront is paid back many times over on the backend of the sale.

2. Cheap Execution

It should go without saying, but most homeowners will get out of a home sale what they put into it. Perhaps even more specifically, the more proficient you are in your execution, the better off the process will leave you. It’s those homeowners that are prepared to sell that reap the most rewards. Conversely, those that are ill-equipped to handle what is in front of them will find the path a lot more treacherous.

It’s no secret: the real estate industry favors the prepared, and selling a home is no exception. Those that have done their homework and know the process are much more likely to come out on the other end better than when they went into the transaction. Flawless execution, as far as I am aware, is the surest way to see to it a transaction benefits everyone involved.

Consider the alternative: poor execution. The home selling process is complicated enough when everything goes smoothly; poor execution will only serve to muddy the waters. Those that aren’t prepared for what’s in store can actually impede the sale of their property. Whether it’s failing inspections or neglecting to understand the escrow process, there are a number of reasons homeowners can actually stand in their own way of a sale.

If you don’t want to be the reason your home doesn’t sell, consider familiarizing yourself with the selling process well ahead of time. Don’t go into the deal without a strong understanding of what to expect. The more prepared you are, the easier it will be to meet expectations, and therein lies the secret to a timely and profitable transaction: meeting expectations.

3. Ill-Advised Paint Jobs

Real estate is a numbers game; it always has been and always will be. Take, for example, the marketing end of the spectrum: it stands to reason that the more hot leads you acquire, the more deals you will be made privy to. On the contrary, it’s likely that few leads will translate to fewer deals. Not only that, but the same concept can apply to just about every aspect of the real estate industry. In selling a home, for example, it’s in your best interest to capture the attention of the majority.

Cater to the largest population of potential buyers by painting your home a neutral color. That way, you will bring in more potential buyers. That said, there is absolutely no reason you should paint your home a color only a niche market would appreciate. In doing so, you are turning more people off to the idea of living in your home. Remember, the more people that can envision themselves living in your home, the better off you are.

4. Unfinished Projects

Potential buyers want to be able to envision themselves living in a respective property. That’s why your staging efforts are so important. However, the canvas you offer them extends beyond staging. Just about every aspect of the home needs to entice buyers. The home needs to extend a welcoming invitation. That means, above all else, it needs to be ready to be shown to the general public. There is no excuse for trying to sell a home that is in the middle of a project or two. That’s not to say you can’t sell a home that needs work, but it’s in poor taste to sell a home when you are in the middle of a project; it shows a lack of effort, and you better believe buyers will notice.