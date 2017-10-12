The Economic Cost of Ignoring Climate Change

During his recent visit to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island and its inhabitants, President Donald Trump told the island territory that they should “be proud” for the low death toll as compared to a “real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina which occurred in 2005 and killed 1,833 people.

Those callous words showed a glaring lack of respect for the 16 Puerto Rican lives that had been lost at the time of Trump´s October 3rd visit. Furthermore, by downplaying the gravity of the hurricane on Puerto Rico, Trump overshadowed the worrisome realities of some 90% of the people on the island not having access to electricity and more than one third of the people still without access to potable drinking water.

By failing to address these serious hardships and instead claiming “victory” at a supposedly low death toll, Trump may very well have contributed to the fact that the official death toll has since risen to 45 people, almost triple what it was when he visited almost two weeks ago. Furthermore, Trump never made any mention of the at least 113 missing people who still remain unaccounted for.

Besides the heartlessness of Trump´s remarks regarding the death toll in Puerto Rico, the method and attitude of defining a “real catastrophe” only by the amount of human deaths it causes, is turning a blind eye to one of the most serious and disturbing effects of global climate change.

The Economic Burden of Extreme Weather Events

According to one weather app, 2017 has tied a record for weather disasters that top $1 billion in damages. Through the end of September, there had been 15 different weather events that ended up costing upwards of $1 billion dollars each in weather related damages. These events include wildfires (such as the one raging in California which hasn´t been accounted for yet), tornadoes, droughts, hailstorms, floods, and hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates the total cost of these massive weather related damage events for 2017 at close to 22 billion dollars without having released official figures for Hurricanes Irma, Maria, and Harvey which could end up costing close to 300 billion dollars more.

As extreme weather events become more of the norm due to the global climate change, we can expect that the financial burden of these events will only continue to hurt economies around the world and exacerbate deepening economic inequalities.

Deep-Rooted Inequalities Exposed and Aggravated

It is often heard that “natural disasters” don´t discriminate when they affect a certain region. Nothing could be further from the truth as all weather related disasters are social in nature, and aggravate and intensify economic inequalities and vulnerabilities. On the tenth year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina that wreaked havoc of the marginalized African American communities of New Orleans, ex-president Barack Obama mentioned that the storm only exposed the “deeper tragedy” of “structural inequalities” which plagued the city.

In the Houston area, which was recently affected by Hurricane Harvey, it was found that thousands of residents suffering from poverty or disability were simply not able to heed the governor´s advice to evacuate certain areas during the worst moments of the storm. Many migrants working in the Houston area were also afraid to evacuate their homes because of the fact that border patrol checkpoints continued to operate even during the massive evacuations.

The social (and political) realities of a certain area play directly into the reality of who suffers the worst aspects of any storm or severe weather event. The poorer, marginalized people in any urban (or rural) area generally live in areas that are more susceptible to flooding or other catastrophic climatic events, and it is these same people who unable to evacuate when severe weather events do occur.

The same situation of entrenched inequalities exists around the world. To name just one example, Hurricane Ida struck El Salvador in 2009 causing massive mudslides that left hundreds of people without a home. While certain communities that lived near a massive coffee farm run by a wealthy ex-president of the country quickly received relief and new homes, squatter communities along the country´s now defunct railroad system were also affected by the storm and have yet to receive any sort of aid eight years later.

Economic Challenges Ahead

Companies like Lowe´s and Home Depot might benefit from the immediate recovery efforts as families with the economic means flock to these stores to purchase materials to rebuild their homes. Similarly, the outpouring of aid and support by both individuals and corporations who contribute to recovery efforts can also stimulate local economies affected by extreme weather events.

However, global climate change promises to increase the frequency and extremity of extreme weather events. By changing ocean currents, increasing periods of drought, adding heat to the atmosphere to cause tornadoes during odd times of the year, and causing more intense periods of rain that could lead to flooding; these extreme weather events will soon become the norm. While many climatologists might have marveled at the fact of three category 4 and 5 hurricanes hitting the US in one year, this might not be that much of an oddity in years to come.

While trying to avoid the loss of life should be a first priority in any catastrophe, we need to begin to consider how these events will affect the economies of certain regions. Will people be able to rebuild their homes and businesses year after year due to increased frequency of severe weather events? Will industries and companies that provide needed jobs continue to operate in coastal areas that are at a higher risk for recurrent severe weather events? Will we find the political and social will to address the structural inequalities that leave millions of people at an increased vulnerability to suffering harsh economic hardships from severe storms?