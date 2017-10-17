The Economic Recovery Dividend Act: A Tax Cut for the Rest of Us

First, let us assume as a given that taxes are going to be cut, in a magnitude of at least $1-trillion. This proposal is not about arguing the merits of tax cuts-vs-infrastructure improvements-vs-balancing the budget. That train has left the station.

Instead, the operative question is, how does this $1-trillion tax cut get divvied up? The Trump proposal bestows 90% of the cut on the top 1% of the population, give or take a little. (Trump himself appears to get $4-billion to pass on to his children, if the estate tax is abolished.) The rest of us divide the crumbs. Some of us may end up paying more taxes.

This 1% receiving the vastly disproportionate share of this cut is also the 1% that vastly disproportionately reaped the fruits of the recovery already.

There is another alternative. Assuming the government is giving away $1-trillion anyway, why not divide it equally among all 100-million tax-filing households? This would provide every household with roughly $10,000. (The actual figure will vary depending on how many households are deemed eligible and how the Congressional Budget Office scores the size of Trump’s tax cut, but $10,000 is in the magnitude of the tax cut/household being discussed.) This would be called the Economic Recovery Dividend Act of 2017. It is indeed, as the heading says “A Tax Cut for the Rest of Us.”

There are economic, fairness, and political arguments supporting this proposal. First, the economic arguments:

The stated purpose of the tax cut is to stimulate the economy. Sending everyone $10,000 would stimulate the economy far more than sending most of the tax cut to a few people, people who largely already don’t spend what they earn. Indeed, the Economic Recovery Dividend Act would stimulate the economy so much that the checks would have to be spaced out. If you’re willing to wait, you get the full $10,000. If you want your money yesterday, it’s $8000, with many options in between. Because the spending would “multiply” faster if it is returned to the economy faster, more taxable income would be created, and the ultimate reduction in the deficit would be much lower than under the Trump plan.

Next, the fairness arguments:

Since all of our children and grandchildren will be equally responsible for carrying this added government debt, it seems like we should equally benefit from the very questionable judgment that creates it. A market economy can treat people harshly if they find themselves in the wrong career in the wrong place at the wrong time. Through no fault of their own, their jobs may disappear, as has happened throughout the “old economy.” It seems like double jeopardy for these folks to also have the government deal with them harshly, by giving their share of a windfall to someone else, including the “someone else” who directly or indirectly benefited from their labors. A series in the New York Times detailed how Rexnord’s CEO made $40-million while his employees were teaching their Mexican replacements how to operate complex machinery, right before getting laid off so their jobs could be exported to Mexico. Should the Rexnord CEO receive yet another seven-figure windfall while his former employees no longer have jobs or incomes, and hence get nothing?

Most compelling, though, is the political argument. And while the economics above are nonpartisan, the argument for introducing the Economic Recovery Dividend Act as an alternative to Trump’s tax cut is anything but. If the Democrats can introduce this legislation and force the Republicans to vote against it in order to enact “their” tax cut, Democrats in 2018 can justifiably claim that, given the clear choice, the GOP took $10,000 out of every household’s pocket and gave it to their rich contributor friends.