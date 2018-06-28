'The Electric Slide' Is About Vibrators. Feeling Shook Has Never Been More Real.

Lots of songs are about sex and orgasms, but we bet you probably didn’t know “Electric Boogie (The Electric Slide)” is one of them.

Yes, that song you danced to at your niece’s bat mitzvah and your cousin Sara’s wedding is about a vibrator.

The tune’s songwriter, Neville Livingston, aka Bunny Wailer, said the bop is about a vibrator, according to Aazios. Rumors had been circulating on social media for quite a while, and Aazios said “a source close to Livingston” reached out to him in Kingston, Jamaica, where he lives, to find the real meaning.

“I’m surprised it took people this long to figure out,” he reportedly said.

People were rattled yet excited by the news:

How old were y’all when y’all found out the electric slide was about a vibrator? I was right now years old. Literally. — TR (@TrevRichHD) June 28, 2018

Going over Cha Cha Slide and Cupid Shuffle lyrics because I missed the memo that the Electric Slide is about a vibrator and everything is a lie. pic.twitter.com/RW6f7W8QSC — lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) June 27, 2018

What’s this I hear about “the electric slide” being about a damn vibrator pic.twitter.com/YzswHnv1OY — Mik. (@imnotmikkishep) June 28, 2018

The writer of "The Electric Slide" song has confirmed it's about a vibrator, now it makes sense why women love dancing it to it at weddings while the men stand there not knowing what to do. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) June 27, 2018

Caribbean people leaving the party now that we know The Electric Slide is about a vibrator pic.twitter.com/Ww82IPyPjb — problematic aries ♈️ (@vintagexpast) June 28, 2018

Today I learned that Electric Boogie AKA The Electric Slide is about a vibrator and I’ve never laughed harder in my entire life about anything.



My faith in humanity is temporarily restored. — Bebo (@BoldBebo) June 28, 2018

The internet ruins everything 😭 Did you know “The Electric Slide” is about a vibrator? Yup. The internet broke down the lyrics and our childhoods have been ruined: https://t.co/Se8A0vmPY1 pic.twitter.com/OafbdyblUc — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) June 28, 2018

Livingston also reportedly said that he was inspired to write the song after a girlfriend told him she didn’t need him anymore because of her toy named “electric slide.”