'The Electric Slide' Is About Vibrators. Feeling Shook Has Never Been More Real.

Lots of songs are about sex and orgasms, but we bet you probably didn’t know “Electric Boogie (The Electric Slide)” is one of them.
Yes, that song you danced to at your niece’s bat mitzvah and your cousin Sara’s wedding is about a vibrator.
The tune’s songwriter, Neville Livingston, aka Bunny Wailer, said the bop is about a vibrator, according to Aazios. Rumors had been circulating on social media for quite a while, and Aazios said “a source close to Livingston” reached out to him in Kingston, Jamaica, where he lives, to find the real meaning.
“I’m surprised it took people this long to figure out,” he reportedly said.
People were rattled yet excited by the news:
Livingston also reportedly said that he was inspired to write the song after a girlfriend told him she didn’t need him anymore because of her toy named “electric slide.”
Wow.