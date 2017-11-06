The Emperor Burns His Clothes: The U.S. Withdraws From Extractives Transparency Effort

Concerned citizens of the world have become accustomed to unsettling headlines, but one in particular last Thursday signaled a major, if not surprising, shift for the worse. The United States, once a leader on anticorruption around the globe and a pioneer in calling for transparency in the oil, gas and mining industries, withdrew from implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). It is the latest in a series of actions in Washington that have enabled corruption and damaged the country’s credibility as a proponent of both honest dealings globally, and equity for the poor living in countries where resources are extracted by western companies.

EITI is a longstanding global initiative through which governments, extractive companies and civil society work together to strengthen government and company reporting systems, inform public debate and promote understanding of the extractive sector. As a member of EITI’s international board, I have witnessed first-hand some of the fruits of this collaboration. The disclosures made at the country level have provided unprecedented access to details about oil, gas and mining licenses, contracts and revenues, in turn helping make governments more accountable to their citizens. Further, EITI is now also focusing on further disclosures such as information concerning companies’ true beneficial owners, and is also shedding light on commodity traders, their importance illustrated by the hidden deals and secret wealth as now exposed by the Paradise Papers.

The U.S. government announced its commitment to EITI implementation in 2011 and formed a national multi-stakeholder (MSG) group the following year. In 2014 the U.S.’ candidature application was accepted and it became an EITI “implementing country.” The initiative made progress until, during the preparation of the 2013 U.S. EITI report (published in 2015), America’s biggest extractive companies—the likes of ExxonMobil and Chevron—refused to disclose their tax payments to the U.S. government. They said they would not do so until it was “legal”—even though there was no legal barrier to such disclosures. Dallas-based Kosmos Energy, for one, saw no such obstacle, and duly lifted the curtain.

In fact, a law mandating such disclosures—Section 1504 of the Dodd-Frank Act—has long been on the books, but these same energy giants fought tooth and nail against its implementation. They succeeded when President Donald Trump early in his presidency rubber-stamped a reversal of the rule that implemented the law.

The U.S. is abdicating its leadership in the push for transparency in the oil and mining industries, even as others have taken up the transparency mantle. Canada and Europe now have laws equivalent to Dodd-Frank 1504, and they are actually implementing them; companies have reported on more than $150 billion—including taxes—paid to governments around the world. Even historically opaque Russian companies like Gazprom are disclosing payments.

At the last meeting of the U.S. EITI multi-stakeholder group in February, when civil society representatives voiced their concerns about participating companies supporting the reversal of the 1504 rule, their microphones were switched off. Such silencing is against the principles of the multi-stakeholder nature of the initiative, as exercised in dozens of other EITI-implementing countries—many of which are newer to democratic dialogue than the U.S. The DOI’s refusal to hold stakeholder meetings since February set a troubling precedent for quashing the voice of American civil society.