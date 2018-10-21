The End Of 'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Heartbreaking Even In 16 Bits

It’s been about six months since Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” showed the archvillain Thanos filling his gauntlet with all six infinity stones ― space, power, time, reality, mind and soul ― and then using them to destroy half of all life in the universe with just the snap of his fingers.

Many of our favorite heroes were lost in the process, including Spider-Man, Black Panther and many of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

So wouldn’t it be fun to relive that brutal ending in 16 bits? Sure it would!

Animator John Stratman and composer Kenny Mac re-created the Avengers’ final battle with Thanos and its tragic conclusion in a pixelated, video game-styled masterpiece.