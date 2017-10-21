The Essential Nature of Religion

Religion has created a sacred space around their ideology so people don’t get to ask questions about religion. I think it’s time for those untouchable walls to come down. Because we should be able to ask questions if we are curious about something. Religion is a cognitive artifact created by human beings to comfort them about those things they are afraid of. For example, fear of death...so how do we deal with it? A comforting thought is that you go to a good place after you die. Saying goodbye is hard, but if that person is going to a better place, it is comforting to some extent. This idea is practical and useful. However, it is unknown whether this better place does exist. But that’s not that important because the idea is useful. So there are two separate issues: whether you accept something because it is useful and practical or whether you accept it because you believe it is the truth. But believing it doesn’t make it true. So, from now on, I think eventually, we will have a choice not to accept those declarations as truth. For example, here is an object. We can examine it from a religious perspective, from a scientific perspective, from a social-science perspective and from a philosophical perspective. If it is a religious object, you might be told you shouldn’t approach it from a scientific perspective. But I think we should be free to question religion. Looking back on history, they said God controlled the movement of the cosmos, and people believed that. But then one person had a question about whether that was true. He made a lot of scientific observations and found there were contradictions on this belief. And then he spent many years trying to resolve these. One of the contradictions was resolved when he discovered that it was the earth that revolved around the sun. That led to what we now know. But people at that time thought that was ridiculous. Because if you stepped outside, what you appeared to see was the sun going around the earth. But what we see is not always the truth because it could be an error in a perception. These misunderstandings were corrected over a long period of time and through countless efforts. Today you don’t need a prime mover for the cosmos. Everything should be approached from the perspective of what is the truth.