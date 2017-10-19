The European city that fights against the vehicles “tyranny” over the public space

In countries such as Belgium or Switzerland, half of the country’s population uses a bicycle represents the main means of transport.

Meanwhile, in Finland, Denmark and Netherlands, 60% of the total population rides a bicycle.

Copenhagen and Amsterdam are currently the friendliest cities in the world in terms of riding a bicycle.

The two-wheeled vehicle occupied an incredibly important role regarding the urban mobility in Europe, in particular in Amsterdam.

Recently, Politico published “The Amsterdam Episode”, as a method of showing to the world how the Dutch capital is experiencing the present and the future of transport.

In order to create a mental picture of the urban planning challenges Amsterdam is facing right now, you don’t have to go further than Damrak, the largest and most important avenue that spreads through the entire central area of the Dutch capital.

Thousands of bikes are being crammed near cars and trams daily, while the crowd of pedestrians overflows the central square that hosts Amsterdam’s largest and most important hub.

Right around the corner, cruise ships come with thousands of tourists who, in turn, rush to check the top tourist destinations because their time is most of the times limited.

However, what makes Amsterdam different from other cities struggling to move the masses in crowded urban centers is its willingness to experience different approaches.

Amsterdam is definitely way ahead in terms of bicycles and he is an enthusiastic adopter of many high-tech solutions such as autonomous vehicles and public transport applications.

Uber chose this city mostly for its European headquarters and an incredible number of renowned entrepreneurs are constantly looking to leave their mark.