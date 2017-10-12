The Extra Days

The last time I worked regularly as an extra on films, Reagan was President and I wore shoulder pads. . . even in my pajamas. Although the average person might think working on a movie would be exciting and/or glamorous, for an extra it’s a lot of sitting around for not much money and very little respect.

After our move to Atlanta, Mabel and I both felt the need to immediately start bringing some money in. Signing up for extra work is one way to do that. There are quite a few places to register in order to secure work. One site lists work as union or non-union. I’m a proud card carrying member of several performing unions, so being able to choose films that are SAG-AFTRA is important. Mabel is just starting out, so she has the option of doing non-union work.

A union set is preferred by anyone who’s worked both. There are regular breaks, the food is usually better and you’re going to get paid overtime if they keep you over 8 hours. Back in the olden days, actors were taken advantage of consistently. Collective bargaining means decent and safe working conditions and a fair wage. Extra work is also known as background work. Typical pay for background work is 64 dollars for 8 hours.

If you’re an extra, you might be walking down the street, or part of an audience, possibly strolling in a park, sitting in a church, or a nameless guest at a funeral. The possibilities are endless. Sometimes there’s a lot of extras and sometimes there’s just a handful. It depends on the movie. Having worked as an extra, when I watch a movie I often bemoan the fate of extras, especially if there’s throngs of people. I always hope they were fed and watered properly and not gotten too sunburned if they were working outdoors.

One step up from extra, is featured extra. This usually means you have some sort of costume, or a particular job. Mabel was a featured extra last week. Her character was a rookie cop. With the recent Las Vegas shootings they were very particular about her prop gun.

On the film I’m working on this week, I was hired as a featured extra, I’m playing a court stenographer. So I wear business clothes, get my hair and makeup done before I go on the set, and the pay is 100 dollars per day. The drawback is I’m working 90 miles away from Atlanta. That means I have an hour and 40 minute commute. My call time for today is 7:30 A.M. (A call time is what time you are expected to be on the set.) In order to arrive on time I’ll be leaving at 5:45 A.M. Oh mammon. The siren song of mammon.