THE FACEBOOK SCANDAL DEEPENS “Disturbing undercover interviews with executives from U.K.-based political research firm Cambridge Analytica have revealed admissions of bribery, entrapment and the use of sex workers to sway political elections around the world, according to an investigative series airing Monday.” U.K. authorities have taken over the investigation into Cambridge Analytica. The blowback is “pummeling” Facebook’s stock. Facebook’s data security chief is also leaving over a dispute on the handling of “Russian ploys.” And turns out it’s harder to delete your Facebook account than you’d think. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

AUSTIN RESIDENTS TAKE NEW PRECAUTIONS As a “serial bomber” leaves the Texas capital on edge. A package believed to be bound for Austin exploded at a FedEx facility overnight. [HuffPost]

IS ANOTHER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMING? “Reports suggest lawmakers may scrap several controversial riders in an effort to get the bill passed before midnight on Friday.” [HuffPost]

SYRIA AID WORKER: ‘A MOTIONLESS WORLD’ IS WATCHING ‘WHOLESALE SLAUGHTER’ “United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said last month that the 400,000 people trapped in eastern Ghouta were living ’in hell on earth,’ as the U.N. unanimously voted in support of a 30-day ceasefire in Syria and the lifting of the siege on Ghouta. However, calls for a cease-fire have been ignored ― indeed, reports claimed more than 100 were killed in the week following the resolution.” [HuffPost]

THE SUPREME COURT’S FIRST ABORTION CASE OF THE TRUMP ERA IS HERE And its ruling could determine how abortion rights are treated for decades to come. [HuffPost]

KRIS KOBACH FOUGHT TOOTH AND NAIL FOR YOU NOT TO SEE THIS DEPOSITION So here it is. [HuffPost]

