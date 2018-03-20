U.S. NEWS
The Facebook Scandal Deepens

As its stock value drops.
By Lauren Weber
THE FACEBOOK SCANDAL DEEPENS “Disturbing undercover interviews with executives from U.K.-based political research firm Cambridge Analytica have revealed admissions of bribery, entrapment and the use of sex workers to sway political elections around the world, according to an investigative series airing Monday.” U.K. authorities have taken over the investigation into Cambridge Analytica. The blowback is “pummeling” Facebook’s stock. Facebook’s data security chief is also leaving over a dispute on the handling of “Russian ploys.” And turns out it’s harder to delete your Facebook account than you’d think. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

AUSTIN RESIDENTS TAKE NEW PRECAUTIONS As a “serial bomber” leaves the Texas capital on edge. A package believed to be bound for Austin exploded at a FedEx facility overnight. [HuffPost]

IS ANOTHER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMING? “Reports suggest lawmakers may scrap several controversial riders in an effort to get the bill passed before midnight on Friday.” [HuffPost]

SYRIA AID WORKER: ‘A MOTIONLESS WORLD’ IS WATCHING ‘WHOLESALE SLAUGHTER’ “United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said last month that the 400,000 people trapped in eastern Ghouta were living ’in hell on earth,’ as the U.N. unanimously voted in support of a 30-day ceasefire in Syria and the lifting of the siege on Ghouta. However, calls for a cease-fire have been ignored ― indeed, reports claimed more than 100 were killed in the week following the resolution.” [HuffPost]

THE SUPREME COURT’S FIRST ABORTION CASE OF THE TRUMP ERA IS HERE And its ruling could determine how abortion rights are treated for decades to come. [HuffPost]

KRIS KOBACH FOUGHT TOOTH AND NAIL FOR YOU NOT TO SEE THIS DEPOSITION So here it is. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

CYNTHIA NIXON LAUNCHED A BID FOR NEW YORK GOVERNOR And her “Sex and the City” co-stars are all in for Miranda. [HuffPost]

A SELF-DRIVING UBER CAR STRUCK AND KILLED A PEDESTRIAN It’s believed to be the first fatal crash involving an autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian. [HuffPost]

BROADWAY NERDS CAN’T GET OVER THIS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA AND BEN PLATT MASH-UP All of the “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” love. [HuffPost]

THAT HORRENDOUS BEN AFFLECK BACK TATTOO IS REAL Matching the dumpster fire of 2018 thus far. [HuffPost]

THE REMAINING MEMBERS OF ‘FIFTH HARMONY’ ARE GOING ON HIATUS TO PURSUE SOLO CAREERS Here’s why that means the death of the pop group as an entity. [HuffPost]

LIVING LIFE IN ONE COLOR PALETTE Being an Instagrammer can be hard. [HuffPost]

