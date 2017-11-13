The Fall Home Seller’s Quintessential Maintenance Checklist

Fall is officially upon us, and it looks as if the real estate market hasn’t received word. Whereas autumn typically represents a tapering off point of housing activity, the fall real estate market appears ready to carry over a significant amount of momentum from what was a busy summer. As a result, now is not the time for those looking to sell their homes to rest on their laurels, but rather ramp up their efforts.

If you failed to sell your home this summer, there’s still plenty of time to get the job done. At the very least, there are still plenty of willing and able buyers looking to acquire a home of their own. Who says it can’t be yours? You just need to make sure you adjust your strategy accordingly. With summer almost a few months in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start selling with fall in mind. If for nothing else, the change in weather alone should alter your selling strategy moving forward.

If you want to sell your home this fall, here are five items no autumn maintenance checklist should be without:

1. Address The Yard

The page has officially turned on summer, and the fall real estate market is in full effect. It’s only a matter of time until the weather catches up. That said, now is as good of a time as any to conduct a little routine maintenance on your front yard — that is, if you want to give off the right impression. You see, it’s at this time of the year when leaves start falling and vegetation receives just enough water to grow uncontrollably — you know, all the things that make a yard look unkempt. There’s no doubt about it: fall has become ubiquitous with more yard work, especially if you want to present your home as a seller. It is, therefore, in your best interest to maintain the yard to the best of your ability. Doing so will simultaneously increase curb appeal and suggest to potential buyers that you actually care about the home. It’s also fair to assume that if prospective buyers like what they see on the outside, they will be more inclined to see the inside.

2. Tailor Your Curb Appeal

Curb appeal has become a cornerstone of home selling strategies, and for good reason: it’s typically your only chance to make a great first impression. After all, what’s a good first impression, if not for a great way to pique someone’s interest in a home? However, far too many sellers are content to rest on their laurels and implement the same curb appeal trend season after season. They assume the same curb appeal elements summer sellers typically use to their advantage will carry over into the fall, and even winter, but I couldn’t disagree more. I maintain that different curb appeal strategies must be implemented at different times of the year. With fall officially here, try planting some autumn flowers like chrysanthemums (or mums). Not only are they more resilient in the colder months, but they add a touch of fall that many will appreciate. In addition to plants and flowers, account for shorter days by adding additional accent lighting. Not only will it light your home up for prospective buyers, but it’ll give it that pop you have been looking for.

3. Check The HVAC

Provided you have kept up with this particular list and made the exterior of your home aesthetically pleasing to potential buyers, it’s safe to assume the serious ones will actually want to see what the home has to offer on the inside. If that’s the case, congratulations, but you’ll need to make sure the inside exceeds the expectations set by the exterior. Anything less could hurt your chances of landing a deal. That means everything needs to be in order, especially the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit. If for nothing else, your heater can very easily play the unsung hero of an impending sale.

In the event you find yourself showing your home to a potential buyer, it’s in your best interest to make them feel at home, and a properly functioning heater can go a long way in doing so on a cold autumn day. The last thing you want to have prospective buyers walk into is an icebox, as it could set a negative tone from the very beginning. Instead, make sure your HVAC unit is operational and that the vents/filter have been cleaned. You stand a better chance of making a sale if the buyer is comfortable in your house.

4. Prep The Fireplace For Use

Again, fall has become synonymous with colder weather, but that doesn’t mean your home should follow suit. Not unlike the HVAC unit I previously mentioned, the fireplace will help welcome prospective buyers with warm, cozy arms — that is, if you let it. You see, the fire place doesn’t get a lot of use over the course of summer, and for good reason: it’s too hot. At that time, dust tends to settle and soot from the previous winter compounds the mess residing in most home’s fireplaces. As a result, it’s in your best interest to clean your fireplace before you show your home, because I highly recommend putting a log on the fire to create a comfortable atmosphere. Remember, you want potential buyers to feel like they are at home when they are in your property, and a fire can serve as a great catalyst for nostalgic memories of home. Just be sure your fireplace is ready when the time is right.

5. Clean The Rain Gutters

It’s great to get in the habit of cleaning your rain gutters every fall, as debris has a tendency to clog unattended gutters. Due, in large part, to the changing seasons and falling foliage, rain gutters are more prone to clogs this time of the year. However, it’s important to remove any leaves or build up before winter arrives. In the event clogs promote the accumulation of water, unattended rain gutters could lead to unwelcome scenarios. Namely, the buildup of water could damage the home, or worse, when winter comes, the water could freeze and become too heavy for the gutters to hold. If enough water accumulates and freezes, your rain gutters could become a serious safety risk to you and your house.

Instead of neglecting your rain gutters because you assume nobody will see them (and they probably won’t), tend to them when the weather permits. If you are able to clean them before the freezing cold strikes, you could save new homeowners thousands of dollars in unnecessary maintenance fees.