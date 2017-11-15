Alexia Parks, Contributor
The Fastest Way to Achieve Gender Equality Is To Take the Gender Equality Test

10TRAITS Gender Equality Tool Creates A Dynamic Synergy Between 10 Masculine and Feminine Traits

The fastest way to achieve Gender Equality is to use the Gender Equality Scale (GES) as a Personal Power Tool. Think of a conflict you want to resolve. It points to the heart of the conflict and offers an instant strategy for resolving it. Post the GES on the refrigerator to help strengthen a marriage or a relationship. Post it on the wall beside the water cooler at work, or place it on your desktop to help create a harassment-free workplace. When used as a poster in the boardroom, a classroom or cafeteria, it serves as a silent reminder that we’re smarter and stronger together. Patent-pending and based on a dozen fields of science, the Gender Equality Scale takes 10 powerful masculine traits and pairs them with 10 different, powerful feminine traits. When placed in a dynamic synergy, this constellation of traits engage our WHOLE brain. As a 1-page whole brain learning process, it instantly energizes us.

Could this be the human equivalent of E=MC² ?

10TRAITS Gender Equality Tool is now available to backers and early adopters on Kickstarter.

