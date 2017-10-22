Many people fear disruption and the fear of disruption is irrational.

Controversial?

Disruption is a word we hear a lot these days.

Technology has exploded and continues to severely upset and disrupt many industries.

BUT…. When it comes to ‘disruption’, the big questions are:

1. What exactly is disruption (tip… it’s not what you think!); and

2. Is it a threat or an opportunity?

1. What is Disruption?

The term “disruption” really took off 20 years ago with Clayton Christensen’s 1997 book, ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma’. Christensen explains that disruption is meeting customer’s current needs but anticipating their unstated or future needs. Henry Ford, famously reportedly said, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have asked for a faster horse.” Ford recognised that sometimes people do not know what they need.

Netflix for example originally operated as a movie mail order company. It was a valid business, but they knew that mail order was not going to be sustainable in a technology driven environment and customers weren't always going to want to wait three days for the post to arrive. They worked quietly but relentlessly in the background building their online streaming and on demand business. They approached Blockbuster for a collaboration but were knocked back. When Netflix launched on demand movies, Blockbuster went bust. Blockbuster had failed, quite dramatically, to recognise an opportunity and they failed to anticipate their customer’s future wants and needs.

2. Is it a Threat or an Opportunity?

Disruption is an opportunity to increase efficiency and margins, simplify processes and increase services, through technology & collaboration.

Netflix was criticised when they set their goal to launch online on-demand movies. Naysayers told them they were going to disrupt their own business model – that is, mail order movies – and they did of course – who orders movies by mail now?! Netflix was not afraid of disrupting their own business model because they recognised an opportunity.

Recognising potential for disruption doesn't mean that you need to take your bat and ball and go home if you already have a profitable business.

By developing strong relationships with your core customers you are in a better position to know what their future needs and wants are. Even if they don’t yet know what those are, it will be through those relationships that you get the insights, so invest in those relationships, invest in innovation and continue to look for opportunities.

From my own story, I created the You Legal as a way to service our clients in a more collaborative manner, something that traditional lawyers had not really done before. Our platform enables us to work together with our clients and other legal colleagues to create a more flexible approach to legal services. Our clients had been telling me – we want greater collaboration, input, and understanding of our legal position. So we were one of the first law firms in Australia that started trying to resolve these issues for our clients.