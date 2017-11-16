The Fear of Drudgery and the Obesity Crisis

“If I could pick any rule of industrial economics to receive a thorough re-examination by our people, it would be the one that says that all hard physical work is “drudgery” and not worth doing.”

The farmer, poet, and writer Wendell Berry might not seem like an expert on fitness and weight loss, but the above quote by Berry from his essay “Economy and Pleasure” gets to the very root of the obesity epidemic that affects the country and much of the world.

In the small, rural, agrarian village of El Salvador where I live, the vast majority of people live lives that are characterized by hard work. The fields are plowed with a hoe and a strong back, firewood to cook meals is carried on your shoulders or your head from the forest to your home, and bushels of peaches are carried up the mountain towards the road before they´re taken into town for sale.

At the end of a long day of work, the body is physically fatigued and drained of energy from direct use. The hard work of making a living from the land comes with its own rewards, however. Time of rest and leisure are better appreciated. The fire that warms your home and cooks your meals come with the awareness and appreciation that your own energy and work were involved in the possibility of a warm home and a nourishing meal. And of course, despite moments of sore muscles and fatigue, the bodies of my neighbors are generally healthy and vigorous.

During a recent trip to the United States, one of the aspects of life and culture that genuinely surprised me was the lack of any and all physical exertion. Personal vehicles and public transportation replaced the need to walk. While my family and I were walking on a cool, early fall morning down to the center of the small Kentucky town where my mother lives, three cars stopped to offer us a ride. The thought of walking two miles into town for breakfast was seemingly inconceivable for many people.

The Oxford dictionary defines work as “mental or physical activity as a means of earning income; employment.” In the United States, however, the majority of people avoid the physical aspect of work. Most people have jobs that are sedentary in nature and involve long periods of time spent sitting in front of a computer, driving in a car, or being indoors in an office. Even the people who work outside in a profession that is ostensibly physical in nature have minimal exertion involved in their labor. Landscape workers essentially operate machines that do the work for them. The main skill of many large-scale, industrial farmers is learning how to operate GPS-controlled combines and tractors. No matter the area of employment, most people have actively sought to avoid any sort of “hard work” which is associated with drudgery.

The reliance on machines is one of the most telltale signs of this dread of physical exertion. Instead of raking up the leaves in your yard, people hire a landscaping crew that comes with gigantic air-blowing machines that move the leaves. A construction crew of five grown men that I witnessed setting up playground equipment in a public park, couldn´t find the resolve to come together to lift a 150 pound slide, but rather hired a tractor to move it the 100 feet from the truck to the playground site.

This flight from physical exertion has directly led to a series of serious health conditions that have grown to epidemic status. According to the World Health Organization, worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975, and over one third of all adults in the United States suffer from obesity.

To deal with the obesity epidemic and the subsequent health issues that directly connect to obesity, millions of people in the U.S. have taken to the gym. Over 15% of people in the United States have a gym membership, and it is estimated that they collectively spend over 2.6 billion dollars on these gym memberships.

The irony should be evident. People flee from any sort of physical exertion or hard, physical labor in their “work” lives because this is considered drudgery. As soon as the workday ends, however, millions of people head to the gym where they try to get a dose of physical activity that will keep them healthy. They thus work to pay to be able to do physical exercise.

Less than half of U.S. adults do not get the minimum requirement of 60 minutes of physical activity each day, and around 80% of people who have a gym membership don´t use the gym on a regular basis. We thus come to a crossroads: a cultural change wherein more people will willingly take on work and livelihoods that are typified by physical labor isn´t going to happen anytime soon. At the same time, many people who do want to get their dose of physical activity on a daily basis aren´t finding the time to dedicate to being physically active.

The rat race of daily life and the lack of time people have to dedicate to their fitness routine makes it essential to get as much benefit as possible from the exercise people do participate in. One of the best weight loss and fitness techniques is to find strategies that help to maximize the health gains that come with physical exercise.

Kutting Weight is a fitness apparel company started by national championship wrestler Dustin Zahursky specializes in making sauna suits that are made from the same material that scuba divers and surfers use in their wet suits. Though there are certainly no miracle cures to help people fight obesity or stay in top physical condition, these suits offer a metabolism enhancing effect during fitness routines.

Due to the increased body temperature that comes from wearing the sauna suit, the calories expended during physical exercise are greatly increased. Furthermore, these suits increase what is known as post-exercise oxygen consumption, or the after-burn. This essentially allows you to continue to reap the benefits of exercise when you´re back in the car heading home or in the office.