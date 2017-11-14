The First F-35A Stealth Fighters Arrived in Norway

On Friday, November 10 I had the privilege of being present when the arrival of the first three F-35A combat aircraft in Norway was celebrated at Ørland Air Force Station in the central part of the country.

Dignitaries and guests turned up en masse for the occasion. King Harald V was there, greeting the Norwegian pilots as they climbed out of the aircraft. So were Prime Minister Erna Solberg, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen, Minister of Trade and Industry Monica Mæland and CEO of Lockheed Martin Marilynn Hewson.

Ms. Hewson hosted a well-attended evening program prior to the event, with music and good food. She deserves thanks not only for this but also for making Lockheed Martin a strong partner to work with for everyone involved!

The arrival marked the beginning of a new era for the Royal Norwegian Air Force and for Norway’s armed forces in general. It was also a powerful confirmation of the close relationship between Norway and the United States.

Facing the Atlantic Ocean, Ørlandet Air Force Station is a portal of a symbolic bridge supporting transatlantic cooperation. To travel there from Trondheim, the nearest city and civilian airport, a ferry takes you across a rather rough stretch of open sea – an experience most of us don’t get every day.

The weather can be quite challenging at the Air Force Station, too. During the ceremony, I think we experienced a touch of all four seasons.

The F-35A will gradually replace the F-16 fighter jets that have been the backbone of our Air Force since 1980. The aircrafts will be fully operational in 2025. Even as a layman when it comes to military technology, I understand one thing: the F-35A adds a wide range of capabilities that the armed forces have never had before. This is not simply a replacement or merely a new fighter: It’s a completely new weapons system.

The aircraft will operate closely and in an integrated way with other parts of the armed forces, supporting and enhancing capabilities of the Army and Navy.

It will allow us to fight the fight when we have to – and keep the peace like we want to.

The new acquisition will strengthen Norway’s role as “NATO in the North”, maintaining security on behalf of our allies in the transatlantic security community. Our security is closely linked to NATO and international cooperation. But Norway aims to present any opponent with a credible threshold against military aggression or coercion. The acquisition of the F-35s is part of that.

By committing to buy up to 52 of these aircraft, at a total price of around 10 billion USD, Norway sends a strong signal of continued support for transatlantic cooperation. Not only between our armed forces, which will continue to plan and train together. But also for trade and industrial collaboration between our two countries, which will get a boost from the range of contracts signed as a consequence of the purchase.

Industries in the United States are already benefitting from this cooperation. The same goes for Norwegian industry, although there needs to be an even greater share for Norwegian enterprises.