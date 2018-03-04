The First Look At 'Mary Poppins Returns' Is Absolutely Magical

Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for “Mary Poppins Returns” during the Oscars Sunday night, and a glimpse into the windy world of everyone’s favorite nanny looks absolutely magical.

Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins in the sequel to the original 1964 classic. The first look shows Poppins descending upon London as Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays Jack the lamplighter, wrestles a kite overtaken by the wind. Blunt channels Julie Andrews, who originated the role, in a moment any fan will recall from the classic film.

The story picks up 20 years after the first film. The star-studded cast also features Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury.