The newest “Purge” film just got a title, and it was unveiled in a way that trolls President Donald Trump.
The film will be called “The First Purge,” and those three words were featured in a new poster, written in white letters on a red hat, copying the format of the “Make America Great Again” caps worn by Trump and his supporters.
To dial the trolling level up to max, the poster and promo clip were released on the same day as Trump’s first State of the Union address.
The fourth “Purge” film is a prequel that shows the origin of the titular purges (one night a year, crimes become legal). The new film’s synopsis sets the scene:
“To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.
The franchise has trolled Trump in the past, too. The 2016 entry in the series, “The Purge: Election Year,” featured a play on Trump’s campaign slogan with its “Keep America Great” tagline.
In a frightening case of life imitating art, Trump said last year he wanted “Keep America Great!” to become his campaign slogan for 2020. It’s not clear if he had seen “Purge: Election Year.”
“The First Purge” will be released on July 4.
Happy birthday, America.