The First Trailer For 'Fifty Shades Freed' Will See You Now

The climax of the “Fifty Shades” franchise is mere months away.

The first trailer for the final installment of the trilogy you should never watch with your parents arrived on Monday with more whips, chains and corsets than the “Lady Marmalade” music video.

Due Valentine’s Day 2018, “Fifty Shades Freed” finds Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in wedded bliss until forces like a flirty architect, a villainous ex-boss and almost non-existent chemistry threaten to ruin their happily ever after.

Christian also seems to be rubbing off on his paramour in more ways than one (sorry), as Ana can be seen taking charge, brutally reminding everyone that her name is Mrs. Grey thank you very much and evading a lurker with the skill of a “Fast and Furious” driver.

It’s all totally ridiculous, but we’re just happy Kim Basinger, who plays Christian’s version of Mrs. Robinson, is still getting a paycheck.