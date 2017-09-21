The Trailer For Wes Anderson's Next Stop-Motion Film Is Here

We finally have a glimpse of Wes Anderson’s upcoming stop-motion film, “Isle of Dogs.”

A trailer released Thursday depicts a futuristic Japan where a mayor must deal with an “outbreak of dog flu” by quarantining the good boys on an island full of trash. While a scrappy canine society amid garbage would be compelling enough, a 12-year-old boy crash-lands on the island hoping to find his own beloved pet.

Fans of Anderson’s iconic aesthetic won’t be disappointed — there are close-up, quick-cut shots of dog-collar tags with varying typography, an indie-appealing soundtrack, and Edward Norton’s voice.

Expect to hear additional voices from stars like Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum and more.