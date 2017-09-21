The Trailer For Wes Anderson's Next Stop-Motion Film Is Here

We finally have a glimpse of Wes Anderson’s upcoming stop-motion film, “Isle of Dogs.”
A trailer released Thursday depicts a futuristic Japan where a mayor must deal with an “outbreak of dog flu” by quarantining the good boys on an island full of trash. While a scrappy canine society amid garbage would be compelling enough, a 12-year-old boy crash-lands on the island hoping to find his own beloved pet.
Fans of Anderson’s iconic aesthetic won’t be disappointed — there are close-up, quick-cut shots of dog-collar tags with varying typography, an indie-appealing soundtrack, and Edward Norton’s voice.
Expect to hear additional voices from stars like Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum and more.
“Isle of Dogs” will be Anderson’s first feature-length film since 2014′s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” It comes out March 23, 2018.