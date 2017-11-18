The Five Most Exciting Blockchain-based Enterprises Right Now

Every blockchain-based startup believes they have an exciting idea – an idea that will change the world or the way we live our day-to-day lives. Since each of these startups has a usually lengthy (and sometimes dull) white paper to review, it can be difficult to pick out the exciting parts of an idea – the parts of an idea that make you want to get behind it.

LEXIT

Most new blockchain-based startups fail. About 95% of them fail, in fact. With all those great ideas, developed technologies, intellectual property, and other assets out there, there surely be some way of buying them. Why let them go to waste?

At the recent Web Summit 2017, Amir Kaltak, CEO and co-founder of LEXIT was eager to share his thoughts and stated:

“More than 95% of all startups vanish prematurely, taking invaluable knowledge and great ideas with them. The remaining 5% often pivots radically during their lifecycle, abandoning amazing tech on their way to success. Even successful mid-tier startups struggle to find exit strategies that reflect their true value. LEXIT’s goal is to help all of them utilize their technology, putting it in a new and successful context.”

Lexit specifically targets the 95% by streamlining merger and acquisition processes on a blockchain-based platform. Explaining further, Kaltak said:

“With millions of businesses forming and disintegrating annually, buyers and sellers have an unbelievably hard time to find each other and to negotiate fairly. This results in imperfect flows of information, high mediation costs, and expensive overhead, which render merger and acquisition processes extremely complicated.”

By creating a central platform that matches buyers, sellers, and assessors who value an exiting company’s assets, LEXIT is hoping to disrupt current mergers and acquisition processes, making them faster, cheaper, and less restricted. This is exciting news indeed for anyone in the industry. Kaltak went on to say:

“In today’s system, mediators serving as middlemen enjoy a highly privileged position resulting in restricted markets, slow processes, and high costs. Blockchain technology allows us to turn the table on this relationship.”

Agrello

Agrello is an Estonian startup who is making big waves in the field of AI-driven smart contract technology. The team, comprising experienced lawyers and technology experts, have developed a drag-and-drop GUI so that anyone can create self-executing, legally binding smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain without coding knowledge. That’s not all, though.

Each contract is managed by intelligent agents who will advise you on the terms and obligations of your contract and can automatically execute certain conditions, such as initiating a payment or unlocking a smart lock.

To combat identity issues, the Agrello team have partnered with Veriff to create Agrello ID, which complies with KYC requirements and provides a lightning-fast, rock-solid identity solution that can be used anywhere.

The future is looking very bright indeed for Agrello because two prominent law firms, Attela and LEXTAL, will be incorporating Agrello’s technology into their practices as soon as 2018 to streamline the services they offer and reduce the cost of their services to clients.

Everex

Contracts are a core component of how we live our lives. There is virtually no aspect of life that isn’t covered by a contract of some sort. This is especially true of the financial industry, and in this rapidly changing world, many traditional financial institutions are eager to incorporate blockchain-based smart contract technologies into their businesses. However, huge corporations can be cumbersome beasts, and companies like Everex have already crossed the bridge.

The Everex mission is to bring financial services to the un- and underbanked globally. By combining traditional financial services with blockchain technology and Agrello’s smart contract solution[1], the Everex platform brings services such as payments, remittance, currency exchange, and microfinance to the two-billion adults globally who cannot access traditional financial services. That’s a massive market.

To do this, Everex utilizes Cryptocash, where each token’s value and name reflect the fiat currency on which it’s based. Users can convert local fiat currency into Cryptocash using the Everex Wallet, and these balances are held in accounts of licensed financial institutions.

Everex believes that traditional remittance and transfer systems are too expensive and time-consuming, and that there are too many risks in the form of exchange rate losses and counter-party risks. By using blockchain technology to dispense with bureaucracy and extensive paperwork, Everex renders existing systems obsolete by providing affordable credit, settling transfers in seconds, low FX fees, and direct, irrevocable payments.

Bloom

While it’s all well and good to offer micro-lending to the un- and underbanked, there is a problem. Who can you lend to in a world of decentralized trust? Traditional credit agencies, like Equifax and Experian, only provide information based on creditor reporting, so how can someone have a credit reference when they cannot access credit in the first place?

Enter Bloom.

Bloom are revolutionizing the way in which credit scores are calculated. By taking into account non-credit-based payment information, such as utility bill payments, they are able to assess credit scores in a new way. They call it a Bloomscore.

Your Bloomscore is assessed on a P2P attestation system on which people who know you can vouch for you, thus pulling you out of a high-risk rating.

Furthermore, Bloom have a comprehensive and rigorous KYC procedure to prevent fraudulent transactions, and the decentralized ID system they have in place keeps your information more secure than it is in the hands of let’s say Equifax, who managed to allow around 150 million users’ information to be stolen globally.[2]

Recently, Bloom and Everex announced a partnership that will see the way the future of finance change, especially in the area of social inclusion.

SelfKey

It’s not only in the field of finance that innovative solutions to modern issues are being created. Take SelfKey, for example.

SelfKey specializes in solving self-sovereign identity issues, which is a truly exciting field. That means who owns your identity, and which parts of it do the ubiquitous they own and control. It’s a huge debate, but SelfKey believe they have found the answer into giving users back complete control of their identities.

Their blockchain-based digital identity system stores a user’s data and documents locally on their device, so that nobody has any access to it unless they grant them permission, allowing them complete control over their identity. Such a system allows users to securely access citizenship and residency information, fintech products, financial services, company incorporation information, coin exchanges, and token sales, all while maintaining complete control over who gets access to which part of their identity.