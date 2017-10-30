The Forgotten Americans: Long-Term Unemployment Is Still Depressingly High

Back in October 2010, the unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent. It has fallen substantially since then and has averaged 4.51 percent over the past year. Many news outlets have token note of this positive fact and have run headlines such as the following:

Jobs Growth Contributes to Uncommonly Strong U.S. Economic Picture, Wall Street Journal, August 4, 2017

Trump Takes Credit for Strong U.S. Job Numbers, Low Unemployment, Chicago Sun-Times, August 4, 2017

The overall unemployment rate is lower now than it was in the year preceding the recession, when it averaged 4.58 percent. However, this is purely the result of low short-term unemployment: although workers are less likely to be unemployed today than they were before the recession, they are actually more likely to be unemployed half a year or longer. This is shown in the table and graph below:

Why is it that long-term unemployment has remained so high even as short-term unemployment has fallen so low? The answer probably has to do with the patterns of hiring and firing following the Great Recession.

Back in 2008 and 2009, employers began laying off or firing their employees at exceptionally high rates. In April 2009 alone, employers let go of 1.9 percent of the American workforce, the highest rate ever recorded. But layoffs thereafter began coming down, and by the end of 2012, the layoffs and discharges rate had fallen all the way to 1.2 percent. The economy has maintained an unprecedentedly low layoffs rate ever since, including an average rate of 1.1 percent over the past year:

The trend in hiring has been quite different. The hiring rate averaged about 3.8 percent in the year leading up to the downturn, and as will come as no surprise, it fell precipitously during the recession as the country’s “Help Wanted” signs collectively evaporated. For most of 2009, the hires rate was consistently under 3 percent, even dipping as low as 2.8 percent in March and June of that year. However, in contrast to the layoffs rate – which had fully recovered from the Great Recession as early as 2011 – the hires rate has remained depressed for almost a decade. Even through the first eight months of 2017, the average monthly hires rate (3.7 percent) has been slightly lower than it was before the recession:

So in recent years, the economy has experienced a very low layoffs rate (which is good for American workers) but has also experienced a very low hires rate (which is bad for American workers). Think about what this means in the context of unemployment: workers are less likely to lose their jobs today than at just about any point in the past; but when they do lose their jobs, they often struggle to find new ones thanks to the low rate of hiring. In such a labor market, relatively few people are joining the ranks of the unemployed at any given time (hence the low rate of people being unemployed less than 15 weeks), but many people find themselves stuck in a near-permanent state of jobless misery (hence the high rate of people being unemployed 27 weeks or longer).